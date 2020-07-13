Actor Kelly Preston (born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith), who starred in movies such as Jerry Maguire and What a Girl Wants, has passed away at the age of 57. She died on Sunday morning after a two-year-long battle with breast cancer, her husband and Hollywood actor/singer John Travolta (66) has confirmed. May her soul rest in peace.

Details She had been undergoing treatment for some time

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative informed People. Preston, who had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, kept her struggle private with the support of her family and friends, the rep added. They added that the family expects privacy from fans at the moment.

Quote 'A bright, beautiful and loving soul'

"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time," the rep concluded.

JT She fought a courageous fight, husband Travolta said

Travolta, Preston's husband of 28 years, also confirmed her passing in an emotional post on Instagram. Expressing gratitude to his late wife's doctors, the actor said, "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many... Kelly's love and life will always be remembered." Travolta added he would be taking some time off to be with his children.

Instagram Post You can read Travolta's post here

Work Preston featured in 'Twins', 'Jerry Maguire', 'Gotti'

After roles in television shows such as For Love and Honor, Preston's first major movie role came in 1985 with teen comedy Mischief. She went on to feature in films such as SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999). Her final film role was in 2018 biographical movie Gotti, in which Travolta played the titular role.

Life Preston is survived by Travolta, two children

Preston first married actor Kevin Gage in 1985. The two got divorced in 1987. She married Travolta in 1991. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jett in 1992. He passed away tragically after suffering from a long-time illness at the age of 16. Preston is survived by Travolta, 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin.

Information Preston's last post was for Travolta

Preston put her final Instagram post three weeks ago on the occasion of Father's Day. Attaching a picture with her family, she penned, "Happy Father's Day to the best one I know, we love you."

Instagram Post Here is Preston's post