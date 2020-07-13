Last updated on Jul 13, 2020, 12:28 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Kelly Preston (born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith), who starred in movies such as Jerry Maguire and What a Girl Wants, has passed away at the age of 57.
She died on Sunday morning after a two-year-long battle with breast cancer, her husband and Hollywood actor/singer John Travolta (66) has confirmed.
May her soul rest in peace.
"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative informed People.
Preston, who had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, kept her struggle private with the support of her family and friends, the rep added.
They added that the family expects privacy from fans at the moment.
"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time," the rep concluded.
Travolta, Preston's husband of 28 years, also confirmed her passing in an emotional post on Instagram.
Expressing gratitude to his late wife's doctors, the actor said, "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many... Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."
Travolta added he would be taking some time off to be with his children.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
A post shared by johntravolta on
After roles in television shows such as For Love and Honor, Preston's first major movie role came in 1985 with teen comedy Mischief.
She went on to feature in films such as SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999).
Her final film role was in 2018 biographical movie Gotti, in which Travolta played the titular role.
Preston first married actor Kevin Gage in 1985. The two got divorced in 1987.
She married Travolta in 1991. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jett in 1992. He passed away tragically after suffering from a long-time illness at the age of 16.
Preston is survived by Travolta, 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin.
Preston put her final Instagram post three weeks ago on the occasion of Father's Day. Attaching a picture with her family, she penned, "Happy Father's Day to the best one I know, we love you."
Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you 😘💕
A post shared by therealkellypreston on
