Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after his coronavirus diagnosis, on Sunday thanked fans and colleagues for their concern and prayers. Amitabh, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. Fans and fellow celebrities have been wishing Bollywood's beloved Bachchan family a speedy recovery ever since the news broke. Here's more on this.

Message 'Thank you for your love and affection'

In a tweet posted on Sunday, the 77-year-old megastar expressed "unending gratitude and love" to those who expressed concern for his family. In another message, he said, "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern...I put my hands together and say thank-you for your eternal love and affection."

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Details Aishwarya, Aaradhya asymptomatic, quarantined at home

Amitabh and Abhishek were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday. Both are reported to be stable with mild symptoms of the disease. Meanwhile, Aishwarya (46) and Aaradhya (8), who tested positive on Sunday, are quarantined at home as they are currently asymptomatic. Amitabh's wife, actor/politician Jaya Bachchan and other members of the family, including their daughter Shweta Nanda and her children, tested negative for virus.

Mumbai Four bungalows of Bachchans sealed, declared containment zones

It is imperative to note that the Bachchan family resides in Mumbai, one of India's worst-affected cities in the COVID-19 outbreak. The city has so far witnessed 92,988 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,288 deaths. Meanwhile, four Mumbai properties belonging to the Bachchans have been sealed by the BMC and declared containment zones. The buildings were also duly sanitized by the city authorities.

30 of Bachchans' contacts could be at risk

A total of 30 people who recently came in contact with the Bachchans could be at the risk of infection, a civic official told Mumbai Mirror. Samples of some them have been taken for COVID-19 test and their results are awaited.

Amit Sadh Abhishek's co-star Amit Sadh tested COVID-19 negative

After Abhishek's diagnosis, Amit Sadh, his co-star in recently-released web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, also underwent a precautionary COVID-19 test. He has tested negative. Fans showed concern over Sadh's health as he and Abhishek were earlier spotted at a dubbing studio a couple of times. Meanwhile, the dubbing studio in question has been temporarily closed.

COVID-19 Recently, Anupam Kher's family members tested COVID-19 positive

Recently, veteran actor Rekha's security guard tested positive for coronavirus. Her house has been sealed and she will also soon undergo COVID-19 test. Further, several members of actor Anupam Kher's family, including his mother and brother, have also tested positive for the deadly virus. Earlier, actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and producer Karim Morani had tested positive for COVID-19. They have since recovered.

