Just a day before she lost a hard-fought battle with cancer, actor/model Divya Chouksey penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram, telling fans and admirers she is short of time and wished for another life without suffering. Divya, who starred in 2016 movie Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, passed away on Sunday, July 12, her family and colleagues confirmed. Here's more on what she wrote.

Details Divya wished for 'another life of non-suffering'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Divya wrote on Saturday evening that words could not suffice the love she wanted to convey to her fans and friends. "It's time I tell you guys. I am on my deathbed. S*** happens, I am strong. Be there another life of non-suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. Bye," she added.

Message 'Love to all', she said in her last-ever message

In another message, Divya informed she was in the hospital, adding she could not even talk. She urged fans to pray for her easy passing. "Guys, I have been hospitalized, not in the state to even talk, my cancer is killing me. Pray for my easy passing. Sorry just unable to reply. Love to all. Thank you," the actor concluded.

Work Divya made her Bollywood debut in 2016

A former Miss Universe India contestant, Divya started her showbiz career with appearances on MTV shows like Making the Cut 2 and True Life. She made her acting debut in 2016 with romantic comedy film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, also starring Student of the Year fame Sahil Anand, and Niyati Joshi. In 2018, she turned a singer with the song, Patiyaale Di Queen.

Tribute You will be alive in my memories, said Sahil Anand

Sahil Anand, whom Divya apparently called "bhaiya", said he will deeply miss his friend and former co-star. Praising her passion and positive attitude, Sahil added, "Maybe, God had some other plans for you...I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace...Your bhaiya loves you and will always love you...You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart."

2020 Another star departs a little too soon