Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77) and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan (44), who are currently admitted to the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital due to their COVID-19 diagnosis, are stable and do not require intense treatment, hospital sources informed PTI on Monday. Apart from the father-son duo, actor Aishwarya Rai (46) and her daughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Details They are responding well to the treatment, per sources

Big B and Bachchan Jr. are doing fine with the initial medication and are being given supportive therapy. Further, their vital signs (body temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, etc.) as well as appetite are normal, the sources further revealed. "They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine," the hospital insider said.

Information The duo revealed their diagnosis on Saturday

On Saturday, the father-son duo revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on social media, saying they had been hospitalized with mild symptoms of the respiratory disease. Abhishek also requested fans to stay calm and refrain from panicking.

Family Aishwarya, Aaradhya tested positive; Jaya negative

On Sunday, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. They have been quarantined at home as they currently remain asymptomatic. Meanwhile, Amitabh's wife, actor and politician Jaya Bachchan and other members of the family, including their daughter Shweta Nanda and her children, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli tested negative for the virus.

Quote Amitabh expressed gratitude to well-wishers

Ever since the unfortunate piece of news surfaced, fans as well as fellow celebrities have been praying for the Bachchan family's speedy recovery. Expressing gratitude towards them, Amitabh on Sunday tweeted, "I put my hands together and say thank-you for your eternal love and affection."

Mumbai Four bungalows of Bachchan family have also been sealed

To note, the Bachchan family resides in Mumbai, one of India's worst-affected cities in the COVID-19 outbreak. The city has so far witnessed 92,988 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,288 deaths. Four properties belonging to the Bachchans, viz. Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, have been sealed by the BMC and declared containment zones. The buildings were also duly sanitized by the city authorities.

30 of Bachchans' contacts considered to be at risk

Worryingly, a total of 30 people who recently came in contact with the Bachchans could be at the risk of infection, a civic official told Mumbai Mirror. Samples of some of them have been taken for COVID-19 test and their results are awaited.

