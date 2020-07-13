Sonu Sood is on a mission! After helping countless migrant workers reach home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the 46-year-old actor has now decided to extend financial support to more than 400 families of migrants, who died or got injured while traveling back home. Sonu said he feels it is his personal responsibility to help these migrants. Here are more details.

"I have decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it is my personal responsibility to support them," Sonu informed news agency PTI on Monday.

According to reports, Sonu has already reached out to authorities of several states, including Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He has sought the addresses and bank account details of family members of migrants who died or were injured in accidents during the lockdown. The move is part of the #GharBhejo initiative, which the actor launched in March, with his friend and entrepreneur Neeti Goel.

India witnessed an unprecedented migrant crisis after the lockdown was announced in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown rendered lakhs of migrants jobless. Further, with public transportation shut, they were forced to walk on highways and rail tracks to reach their native villages and towns. Reportedly, over 100 migrants lost their lives due to accidents during the lockdown.

Sonu, best known for portraying villainous roles in movies such as Dabangg and R...Rajkumar, has been hailed as a real-life hero for his consistent efforts to help migrants amid the pandemic. He arranged buses, train tickets, and even chartered flights for many people wanting to reach home. He also launched a toll-free helpline number (18001213711) in this regard.

"I would continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I would give it my all," Sonu had said in a statement then.

Previously, Sonu donated 1,500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to doctors in Punjab. The actor also provided meals to thousands of underprivileged persons in Mumbai and migrant workers residing in the Bhiwandi area. He also offered his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility to doctors and other health-care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

