Hi,
Written byShalini Ojha
Exactly a month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, his close friend Rhea Chakraborty, and former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, remembered him on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan's driver tested positive for coronavirus.
In another news, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek, both of whom contracted the disease, would stay in the hospital for at least a week.
Ankita, who dated Sushant for several years after meeting him on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's loved serial Pavitra Rishta, posted a picture for the first time since Sushant's demise.
The photo featured an illuminated diya, surrounded by white petals, with Ankita captioning the post, "CHILD Of GOD."
Close friends had earlier revealed Ankita was devastated by Sushant's untimely demise.
After a tough one month, during which she was called by Mumbai Police for interrogation, Rhea penned her feelings.
In a long Instagram post, she thanked Sushant for teaching her numerous things.
Rhea, who reportedly dated Sushant, wrote, "You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."
"My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it's beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential," she wrote.
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
Moving on to coronavirus related news in the film industry, Sara Ali Khan revealed in a late-night post that her driver has tested positive.
Following protocol, he was shifted to a quarantine center, the Kedarnath actor said.
"My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take necessary precautions," she wrote, and thanked BMC for their support.
Meanwhile, a source told PTI that Big B and Abhishek will have to spend at least seven days at the Nanavati Hospital, where they were admitted after testing positive for the disease.
"Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment," the person said.
Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive but are recuperating at home.
US officials have now revealed that Glee star Naya Rivera, who died last week, saved her four-year-old son before drowning in a California Lake.
"She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub informed.
Her sad demise was mourned by her co-stars who wrote heart-warming posts on social media.
