It has been a tough one month for the family, friends, and fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, since his tragic demise in June. Apart from Sushant's fans and friends, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti also penned a moving note on social media yesterday, saying she could still feel her dear brother's presence. She wished for his happiness.

Quote 'You presence is still felt so strongly'

Posting an adorable picture with Sushant where the two can be seen donning a big smile, Shweta wrote, "It has been a month since you left us... but your presence is still felt so strongly... Love you Bhai. Hope you always stay eternally happy (sic)."

Facebook Post You can view the post here

Gratitude In another recent post, Shweta thanked fans for support

In another recent post, Shweta expressed gratitude to fans for showering love and support upon her family. She wrote, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown... I can't thank you guys enough for giving our family strength and caring for us during this difficult time. Let's have faith on God and his justice... Keep praying."

Tribute She earlier posted a heartfelt tribute for Sushant

Earlier, days after Sushant's demise, Shweta posted a heartfelt tribute for him, writing that if she could, she would have taken all the pain that her brother had to go through. She added, "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, your innocent smile revealed the true purity of your heart... Know that everyone loved, loves you and will always love you unconditionally."

Details Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande also remembered Sushant

As July 14 marked one month of Sushant's demise, many of his friends remembered him fondly. Sushant's last director and close friend Mukesh Chhabra lamented how he would not get any more calls from the actor now. Chhabra's Instagram display picture also features Sushant. His former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, producer Ekta Kapoor, and friend Rhea Chakraborty also poured their hearts out on social media.

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Meanwhile, an investigation into his death is currently being carried out by Mumbai Police and several known personalities have been questioned.

Career Taking a look at Sushant's glorious career

Sushant first shot to fame with popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta. The actor made an impressive Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed movie Kai Po Che. He went on to star in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was a superhit.

Last film 'Dil Bechara', Sushant's final film will be out this month

Sushant's final movie, Dil Bechara, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, it tells the story of two youngsters: Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi), a girl suffering from cancer and Manny (Sushant), a boy whom she meets at a support group. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help