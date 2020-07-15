News in the entertainment world once again remained dominated by coronavirus and its victims, as popular Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja tested positive for the disease. Meanwhile, four more watchmen near veteran actor Rekha's residence have been diagnosed with the virus. Fortunately, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is recovering well from the disease. Currently hospitalized, he recently dedicated a post to healthcare professionals. Here are more updates.

#1 Dhruva Sarja, wife test positive for COVID-19

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja (30) and wife Prerana Shankar have tested positive for coronavirus. Star of films like Addhuri and Bharjari, Dhruva shared the news on Twitter, saying they both have mild symptoms and have been admitted to a hospital. He requested those who have been in their proximity to get themselves tested. "I'm sure we'll be back all fine," the actor said.

Twitter Post

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼 — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

#2 Four watchmen close to Rekha's bungalow test COVID-19+

Days after veteran actor Rekha's security guard tested positive for COVID-19, four more watchmen close to her bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra have contracted the infection. Meanwhile, a part of the actor's house has been sealed and she is under home quarantine. However, she is yet to undergo COVID-19 test. Earlier, staff members of celebrities like Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor, Aamir Khan had tested positive.

#3 Hospitalized with COVID-19, Big B shares note for doctors

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), who is currently admitted to a Mumbai hospital, shared an appreciation note for healthcare workers. Calling them God-like incarnations, the actor wrote, "They fly the flags of humanity." Both Big B and son Abhishek, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, are said to be stable and doing well. Notably, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya also tested COVID-19 positive.

#4 Elvis Presley's grandson took his own life, confirm officials

In another news, it has been confirmed that Benjamin Keough, late legendary singer Elvis Presley's only grandson, took his own life. Keough was found dead in Calabasas, California on Sunday. After an autopsy, it was revealed that he died of a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was listed as suicide. Presley's daughter Lisa Marie was "heartbroken and beyond devastated," her manager said.

#5 Rajkummar Rao to star in Hindi remake of 'HIT'

Actor Rajkummar Rao will star in the Hindi remake of recent Telugu investigative thriller HIT: The First Case. The movie tells the story of a troubled cop who is in search of a missing woman. Director Sailesh Kolanu, who received praise for the thriller, will helm the Hindi version as well. "It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment," Rajkummar said about the project.

