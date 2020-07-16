Bigg Boss fans, rejoice! Buzz suggests that superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to the small screen with the latest and 14th edition of the reality show. In fact, the show is expected to go on air as early as September and three popular film and television stars have been approached by the makers, per reports. Here are more details on this.

Quoting sources, Mumbai Mirror reported that Naagin actor Nia Sharma has been approached to participate in the show. Nia is also known for her roles in serials such as Jamai Raja and Meri Durga, among others. Further, Vivian Dsena, known for shows like Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, could also participate.

After reports surfaced that he would be a part of upcoming season of Bigg Boss, Adhyayan Suman vehemently refuted the claims. The actor, who featured in movies such as Haal-e-dil and Raaz - The Mystery Continues, said he would never participate in Bigg Boss "even if it was the end of the world," adding that it's not his career goal.

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Others who have been reportedly approached for the show include actor and model Akanksha Puri, Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin, Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Alisha Panwar, Aarushi Dutta of Roadies fame, Style actor Sahil Khan, and Saugandh actor Shantipriya, among others.

According to reports, the makers are planning to introduce a social distancing-related new feature in the show. Further, the Bigg Boss house might have a jungle theme this year. Meanwhile, this season will have 16 contestants, out of which 13 would be celebrities and 3 would be commoners. This is contrary to the last year's format when there were only celebrity contestants.

