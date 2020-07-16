After a bit of a wait-and-watch period, Netflix has announced a slew of Indian original movies and shows to be released in the coming months. From Mira Nair's historical drama series A Suitable Boy to Anurag Basu's dark comedy movie Ludo and Gitanjali Rao's spectacular animation feature Bombay Rose, the upcoming line-up is an eclectic mix. Check the entire list of 17 titles here.

#1 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will be landing on Netflix

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, is a biopic on celebrated Indian Air Force pilot, who was among the first two Indian women in combat. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij, and Ayesha Raza. It will be released on August 12.

#2 'Ludo': Anurag Basu brings the 'Dangal' girls back

Ludo, a highly-anticipated dark anthology comedy movie directed by Anurag Basu, tells the story of four people whose lives collide with one another. The ensemble cast of the film includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Asha Negi, and Pankaj Tripathi. Basu has also written the film and co-produced it with Bhushan Kumar.

#3 Team behind 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' brings another interesting movie

Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a moving tale of two cousins and their quest for freedom and understanding. It features Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as the two leads. Further, Amol Parashar, Karan Kundra, and Vikrant Massey star in supporting roles. It has been produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

#4,5 Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's movie is also arriving soon

Next on the list is Bombay Rose, Gitanjali Rao's critically-acclaimed animated feature film, that follows the story of a flower seller falling in love. The movie premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival. Further, Netflix is also bringing AK Vs AK, a quirky dark comedy movie starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. It has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

#6,7 Story of child suicide bombers is coming on Netflix

The streaming giant acquired rights of Torbaaz, a movie directed by Girish Malick. Starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead, it tells the story of child suicide bombers in Afghanistan. The film also features Nargis Fakhri. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's promising crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai will be premiering on Netflix too. The movie also features Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya, and Shweta Tripathi.

#8,9 Get ready for a quirky romantic tale!

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny will stream on Netflix. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the film follows Sunny's struggle to win Ginny's love after she turns him down for an arranged marriage. Actress Renuka Shahane's directorial Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar, will be screened on Netflix as well.

#10,11 With 'Kaali Khuhi', Netflix brings horror on the table

A horror story set in a village in Punjab, Kaali Khuhi stars Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Riva Arora in prominent roles. Another title that is coming on Netflix is Serious Men. This witty drama by Sudhir Mishra is adapted from Manu Joseph's novel by the same name. It features Nassar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shweta Basu Prasad in notable roles.

Information #12: 'Class of '83' has already piqued interests

Based on Hussain Zaidi's eponymous book, Class of '83 tells the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor, who teaches his students to deal with the complexities of morals and patriotism. The Red Chillies Entertainment offering features Bobby Deol in the lead role.

#13 Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' is also arriving on Netflix

Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy, starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, is based on Vikram Seth's highly-acclaimed 1993 novel by the same name, set in post-independence era India. The six-part miniseries also features Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Savita Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, and Shahana Goswami in important roles.

#14,15 Mother-daughter duo, Neena and Masaba, join hands for special project

Mismatched, a series based on Sandhya Menon's book When Dimple Met Rishi, will also stream on Netflix. This series revolves around the subject of young-adult romance and features Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. A reality-series titled Masaba Masaba, featuring the real-life mother-daughter duo of Bollywood actor Neena Gupta and fashion designer Masaba Gupta is among the 17 titles announced today.

#16,17 Stories of women, by women!