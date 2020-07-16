Actor Rhea Chakraborty has opened up on the online hatred and the rape and murder threats that she has been receiving on social media ever since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea and Sushant were reportedly dating each other. Rhea was incessantly trolled, with many people blaming her for the late actor's depression. Here are more details on this.

Details Rhea said she was called 'gold digger' and 'murderer'

On Thursday, Rhea shared a comment, where she was subjected to rape and murder threats. She said that she kept quiet despite being called a "gold digger" and a "murderer." However, her silence does not give anyone the right to call for her rape or murder, she added. "Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said?" she asked while tagging the person.

Details Enough is enough: Rhea asked cyber cell to take action

The 28-year-old actor, who featured in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, added that nobody should be subjected to the kind of harassment she received. She has requested the cyber cell to take necessary action in this regard. "These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat no one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment," she concluded.

Instagram Post Here is Rhea's post

Tribute She recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant

Recently, Rhea shared her first post in a month, paying a heartfelt tribute to Sushant. She said she was still struggling to face her emotions, adding that Sushant was the one who made her believe in love and its power. "Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected to infinity and beyond," she wrote.

Instagram Post Our love is indeed exponential, Rhea said

Interrogation Earlier, Rhea was questioned by the cops

Rhea had visited the Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai, where Sushant's body was taken for post-mortem after his demise. However, she did not attend the late actor's funeral. She was also questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant's death. She was reportedly asked about her relationship with Sushant, his film projects, his depression, and his mental state before death.

Information A complaint was also filed against Rhea

In fact, a complaint was also filed against Rhea in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The complaint was lodged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC. The petitioner reportedly accused Rhea of "financial and mental exploitation" of the late actor.

Death Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. The Mumbai Police may soon wrap up the ongoing investigation into his death.

