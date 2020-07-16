-
16 Jul 2020
Rhea Chakraborty receives rape, murder threats; alerts cyber cell
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has opened up on the online hatred and the rape and murder threats that she has been receiving on social media ever since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea and Sushant were reportedly dating each other.
Rhea was incessantly trolled, with many people blaming her for the late actor's depression.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
Rhea said she was called 'gold digger' and 'murderer'
-
On Thursday, Rhea shared a comment, where she was subjected to rape and murder threats.
She said that she kept quiet despite being called a "gold digger" and a "murderer." However, her silence does not give anyone the right to call for her rape or murder, she added.
"Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said?" she asked while tagging the person.
-
Details
Enough is enough: Rhea asked cyber cell to take action
-
The 28-year-old actor, who featured in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, added that nobody should be subjected to the kind of harassment she received.
She has requested the cyber cell to take necessary action in this regard.
"These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat no one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment," she concluded.
-
Instagram Post
Here is Rhea's post
-
I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
A post shared by rhea_chakraborty on
-
Tribute
She recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant
-
Recently, Rhea shared her first post in a month, paying a heartfelt tribute to Sushant.
She said she was still struggling to face her emotions, adding that Sushant was the one who made her believe in love and its power.
"Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected to infinity and beyond," she wrote.
-
Instagram Post
Our love is indeed exponential, Rhea said
-
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
A post shared by rhea_chakraborty on
-
Interrogation
Earlier, Rhea was questioned by the cops
-
Rhea had visited the Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai, where Sushant's body was taken for post-mortem after his demise. However, she did not attend the late actor's funeral.
She was also questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant's death. She was reportedly asked about her relationship with Sushant, his film projects, his depression, and his mental state before death.
-
Information
A complaint was also filed against Rhea
-
In fact, a complaint was also filed against Rhea in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The complaint was lodged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC. The petitioner reportedly accused Rhea of "financial and mental exploitation" of the late actor.
-
Death
Sushant passed away on June 14
-
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15.
The Mumbai Police may soon wrap up the ongoing investigation into his death.
-
Suicide helpline
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.