Confirming for the first time that she was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty urged Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to order a CBI investigation into his untimely demise. She said she wanted to understand what pressures drove Sushant to take the drastic step. The actor died by suicide last month. Here are more details on this.

Details It's now over a month since his demise, Rhea said

Addressing her post to Amit Shah, Rhea wrote, "It is now over a month since his sudden demise." "I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step (sic)," she added.

Instagram Post Here is Rhea's post

Details Earlier today, Rhea revealed she received rape and murder threats

Earlier today, Rhea slammed a troll for sending her rape and murder threats. She also urged the cyber cell to take necessary action in this regard. Notably, after Sushant's death, Rhea was incessantly trolled, with many blaming her for the late actor's depression. Opening up on the online hatred, Rhea said that no one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.

Tribute She recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant

Quite recently, Rhea shared her first post in a month, paying a heartfelt tribute to Sushant. She said she was still struggling to face her emotions, adding that Sushant was the one who made her believe in love and its power. "Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected to infinity and beyond," she wrote.

CBI probe Many fans, celebrities and politicians demanded CBI probe

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and member of parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. In fact, a former member of parliament from Bihar, Pappu Yadav today shared a letter he received from the Union Home Ministry, which stated that his request for CBI inquiry was forwarded to the concerned ministry.

Investigation Currently, Mumbai Police is investigating the case

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. The actor had been battling depression for the past few months. The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The cops have questioned more than 30 people so far, including Yash Raj Films (YRF) representatives and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

