In perhaps the biggest-ever announcement from Netflix India, the streaming giant on Thursday unveiled a line-up of 17 Indian movies and shows, that will be out in coming months. In another news, actor/director Farhan Akhtar's security guard tested positive for coronavirus, days after his neighbor and actor Rekha's guard tested positive. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is recovering well from the disease. Here are more updates.

#1 These major titles are coming to Netflix

Netflix's eclectic line-up includes promising movies such as Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena, Anurag Basu's Ludo, Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Vikramaditya Motwane's AK Vs AK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai, and Class of '83. Meanwhile, series that are coming to the streamer include Mira Nair-directed A Suitable Boy, Masaba Masaba, Bombay Begums, and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, among others.

#2 Farhan Akhtar's security guard tests coronavirus positive

Filmmaker/actor Farhan Akhtar's security guard has tested positive for COVID-19, days after his neighbor and veteran actor Rekha's guard was diagnosed with the contagious disease. The 46-year-old's house has been sealed and declared a containment zone by the BMC. However, he is yet to undergo COVID-19 test. Earlier, staff members of celebrities like Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor, and Aamir Khan had tested positive.

#3 Hospitalized with COVID-19, Big B is recovering well

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), who is currently admitted to a Mumbai hospital, is regularly interacting with fans on social media. In his latest post, the actor shared, "I devote myself to god." Both Big B and son Abhishek, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, are said to be stable and doing well. Notably, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya also tested COVID-19 positive.

#4 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will be out next month

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl now has a release date. It is set to be premiered on Netflix on August 12. Co-produced by Karan Johar and directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie is a biopic on celebrated Indian Air Force pilot, who was among the first two Indian women in combat. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij.

#5 Makers amend 'Bigg Boss 14' policies due to COVID-19

Per reports, the makers of Bigg Boss have made significant changes in contestant rules and policies, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Buzz suggests that this year, contestants will be signed on a pre-decided budget and would not be paid weekly. Further, they could get eliminated based on their hygiene and health. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is expected to start from September.

#6 "Johnny Depp didn't retaliate to abuse from Amber"

In yet another development in Hollywood star Johnny Depp-Amber Heard saga, his bodyguard has told the UK high court that his ex-wife Heard (34) was abusive toward him when she was drunk. However, Depp never retaliated to physical violence from Heard. Depp is also suing The Sun's publisher over a 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater," an allegation he vehemently denies.

More news Rhea wants CBI probe into Sushant's death; 'Lootcase' trailer out