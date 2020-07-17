Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there is no need for a CBI inquiry into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He added that the Mumbai Police, which is currently investigating the matter, is competent enough to handle the case. Notably, fans, celebrities and some politicians have been demanding a CBI probe into the matter, ever since Sushant passed away last month.

Details Cops do not suspect any foul play, said Deshmukh

Deshmukh told Mid-Day, "I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don't think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry." He informed that the cops do not suspect foul play, adding that details of the investigation will be shared once it's complete.

Demands Many fans, celebrities and politicians demanded CBI probe

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and member of parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. In fact, a former member of parliament from Bihar, Pappu Yadav recently shared a letter he received from the Union Home Ministry, which stated that his request for CBI inquiry was forwarded to the concerned ministry.

Letter Subramanian Swamy requested PM to order CBI probe

Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament, Dr. Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting CBI inquiry into the matter. He alleged that some Bollywood bigwigs with alleged links to the underworld are trying to cover Sushant's death as suicide, adding that a CBI inquiry is the only way to restore public confidence in the matter.

Rhea Rhea Chakraborty also called for CBI inquiry

On Thursday, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant's girlfriend, also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into his death. She said, "It's now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. (sic)"

Investigation Mumbai Police has questioned 35 people so far

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of 35 people. They include Rhea, Sushant's family, housekeeper, cook, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, publicist Rohini Iyer, casting director Shanoo Sharma, his former co-star Sanjana Sanghi, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On Thursday, the cops questioned the psychiatrist who had been treating Sushant.

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14 at age 34

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, after the tragic piece of news surfaced.

