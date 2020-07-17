The debate around nepotism in the film fraternity remains fueled ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise last month. While most celebrities acknowledge the existence of nepotism and favoritism in the industry, many also claim that there are two sides to the story. Weighing in on the matter, filmmaker R Balki recently said that the debate is futile. Here's more on this.

Balki, 56, the director of critically-acclaimed movies such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, told Hindustan Times that the prevalence of nepotism is undeniable and it exists in all business sectors. "Even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it is a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society," he asserted.

He, however, opined that most people discuss topics like nepotism merely for entertainment, adding that it hardly leads to any constructive conclusion. While he agreed that star kids do enjoy some initial advantage as they enter the industry, he added that the nepotism debate is unfair to talented actors born in celebrity families such as Ranbir Kapoor, who is Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's son.

"The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons," Balki said. "But I would ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who are probably some of the finest actors," he explained.

"Understand that audiences don't like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That's only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own," he went on.

