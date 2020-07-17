From getting his share of beauty sleep to relishing some homemade delicacies (courtesy, wife Deepika Padukone), Ranveer Singh ensured that he made the most of his free time in quarantine. But looks like, the actor is now getting back to action. Ranveer recently visited hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar's salon, and buzz suggests it has something to do with his next movie. Here's more on this.

Details Ranveer reportedly visited salon to discuss his new look

Per reports, Ranveer paid a visit to Darshan's Bandra salon to discuss his look for Zoya Akhtar's upcoming crime drama, that will see him don two different avatars, viz. a cop and a gangster. Darshan has previously styled Ranveer for beloved movies such as Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and the upcoming 83. The stylist recently shared a picture with Ranveer from his salon.

Details He will sport two contrasting avatars in the movie

Quoting a source, Mid-Day reported, "Ranveer wants to make a strong impression with the first look and hence, went to Darshan's salon well ahead of the look test." "While he will be clean-shaven for his cop act, the actor wants to try a dramatic look for the portions that will see him as a mole in the world of gangsters," the source further informed.

Instagram Post Darshan called it 'the new normal visit'

The New Normal visit by @ranveersingh to @dshavebarbershop 😷 #barber #barbershop #barberlife A post shared by darshanyewalekar on Jul 10, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

Film Here's what we know about Zoya's upcoming project

If reports are to be believed, the yet-untitled project will see Ranveer playing an undercover cop who infiltrates an underworld gang. Zoya has reportedly bought the rights of Hollywood crime movie, The Departed, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon. Zoya's movie is expected to feature Katrina Kaif opposite Ranveer. If that happens, it will mark the first collaboration between the two actors.

Information Ranveer, Zoya previously collaborated on 'DDD', 'Gully Boy'

Ranveer and Zoya have previously brought us entertaining collaborations such as 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do and more notably, last year's blockbuster musical drama Gully Boy. The latter was also India's official entry for the Oscars 2020.

Other films Ranveer will also star in '83' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'