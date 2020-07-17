In a tragic piece of news, Junaid Shah, a 28-year-old model, who was best known for his uncanny resemblance with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, passed away on Thursday. According to reports, Junaid breathed his last at his residence in Srinagar's Ellahi Bagh, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He reportedly had no history of heart ailment. May his soul rest in peace.

Junaid gained popularity a few years ago, as his pictures were widely shared on social media for his striking resemblance with Ranbir. Subsequently, he also landed some modeling assignments in Mumbai. He had featured on entertainment channels such as Zoom TV, MTV and ZEE TV. Junaid had recently returned to Srinagar from Mumbai to take care of his ailing father Nissar Ahmed Shah.

Junaid's former neighbor and senior journalist Yusuf Jameel confirmed his demise. He tweeted, "Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight." "People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. I say he was a big hope, strength and salvation of his ailing father and his mother and that of whole Kashmir," he added.

I'm told 28-year-old Junaid Shah and his parents had about a month back returned home from Mumbai where he would do modelling and was also reportedly enrolled in @AnupamPKher 's school of acting. He had no history of heart ailment. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020

Junaid became popular as countless Kashmiri youth took pride in sharing his pictures alongside those of Ranbir on social media. In fact, Ranbir's father and late actor Rishi Kapoor also once shared his picture on Twitter. Rishi, who passed away earlier this year after battling cancer, had tweeted in 2015, "OMG. My own son has a double! Promise cannot make out. A good double."

