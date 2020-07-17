Entertainment news on Friday remained dominated by some humanitarian gestures, some good-old SRK-style wit, and a couple of trailer and first look launches. Sonu Sood, once again proving to be a real-life hero, donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra cops. Meanwhile, Netflix dropped an interesting trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai. Sonakshi Sinha's look from Bhuj is out too. Here are more updates.

#1 Sonu donates 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police

Actor Sonu Sood (46), who has turned out to be a messiah of sorts in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, once again did his usual thing as he contributed 25,000 face shields for police personnel in Maharashtra. Best known for movies such as Dabangg and Simmba, Sonu has previously arranged transport facilities and food for countless migrant workers wanting to go home amid the lockdown.

#2 Hospitalized with COVID-19, Bachchan expresses gratitude

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), who is currently admitted to a Mumbai hospital, is regularly interacting with fans on social media. In a recent post, the actor expressed gratitude to fans and friends, writing, "I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being...My gratitude has no bounds." Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

#3 SRK takes a dig at himself for 'sitting at home'

Earlier today, Gauri Khan posted a quirky picture with two Shah Rukh Khan(s), viz. her superstar husband and his wax statue at Grevin Wax Museum in Paris. She captioned the post as, "Two much to handle." But it was SRK's reply that took the cake, as he wrote, "Both have been sitting idle at home for one-and-a-half year." SRK last acted in Zero (2018).

Aur for the last 1 year 6 months Dono ghar pe hain...!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

#4 Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' trailer is out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui sheds his usual gangster persona to don the Khaki uniform in an intriguing trailer of upcoming Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai. The film follows a cop's (Nawazuddin) attempts to unravel the murder of a local politician. The Honey Trehan-directorial also features Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Shweta Tripathi. It is set to premiere on Netflix on July 31.

#5 Sonakshi Sinha drops fierce first look from 'Bhuj'

A feisty first look of Sonakshi Sinha from upcoming war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India was released today. She plays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and farmer, who convinced nearly 300 women of her village to help Indian Army in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, Bhuj will soon be out on Disney+ Hotstar.

