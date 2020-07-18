One person has been arrested by Kolkata Police for his alleged involvement in posting rape and acid attack threats to actor Swastika Mukherjee on social media. The cyber crime department of the city police also arrested a journalist for allegedly publishing a report attributing a fake quote to the 39-year-old actor, in relation to her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Here's more.

Details In June, a fake report was published about Swastika

On June 26, days after Sushant's tragic death, a report published by Shuvam Chakraborty in Smritinews.in quoted Swastika as saying that suicides are in "fashion" these days. Following this, the actor was subjected to incessant online bullying. She also received rape and death threats. To recall, Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The police said he died by suicide.

Action She then lodged a complaint on June 29

Following the threats, Swastika registered a complaint with the Kolkata Police on June 29. Thereafter, a probe was launched into the matter. Taking prompt action, the cops on Wednesday arrested Koushik Das, a resident of West Bengal's Hooghly district for sending rape and acid attack threats to the actor. Further, the said reporter was also arrested from his home at Galsi in Purba Burdwan.

Appeal She urged everyone to report such threats

In light of the incident, Swastika, who has starred in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and more recently in hit Amazon web show Paatal Lok, urged everyone to report such threats to the authorities. She said, "Many of us, irrespective of our gender, face vicious cyber attacks which can sometimes snowball into real threats...I would urge people to muster courage and report such situations."

Statement Cyber bullying is not acceptable, Swastika said

Swastika further said that cyber bullying and threats cause a great deal of stress to the victims and their families. She added, "Cyber bullying is not acceptable. Rape threats, acid attack threats are heinous crime and it needs to be addressed. It's time people think before attacking someone because there will be repercussions." The actor also thanked the Kolkata Police for their support.

