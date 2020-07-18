Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she would return her Padma Shri award if she fails to prove the claims that she has made about her former colleague Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After Sushant passed away last month, Kangana (33) accused several members of the film fraternity of propagating nepotism and mistreating the late actor. Here are more details on this.

Claims 'Suicide or murder', Kangana had attacked the industry

Releasing a couple of videos, Kangana had alleged that Sushant's work was not acknowledged, accusing several members of the film fraternity of mistreating him and forcing him into depression. Without taking any names, she also attacked a section of the media for allegedly publishing "blind items" about Sushant and other industry outsiders. "Was it a suicide or a planned murder?" the actor had asked.

Interview Kangana revealed she was summoned by Mumbai Police

Now, in a recent interaction with Republic TV, Kangana, who was awarded Padma Shri earlier this year, said she would return the coveted award if she could not prove what she said about Sushant's death. She also revealed that Mumbai Police summoned her to record her statement regarding the case. However, she could not be questioned as she is currently in her hometown, Manali.

Quote "They want to see people lynch themselves"

"These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. With this interview, I only have things to lose," she added.

Statement She asked why Bollywood bigwigs were not questioned

In the said interview, Kangana asked why Bollywood bigwigs like filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, and film journalist Rajeev Masand have not been summoned for interrogation. Calling the ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police a "sham," Kangana said that only innocent people like directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur were summoned for questioning by them.

Quote She also attacked Karan Johar

Kangana added, "Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya?"

Information So far, the Mumbai Police has interrogated 35 people

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. As part of the investigation into his death, the Mumbai Police has questioned at least 35 people so far. However, they do not suspect any foul play, and might soon wrap up the probe.

Demands Many demanded CBI probe; Minister said 'no need'