Filmmaker and chairperson of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Aditya Chopra, on Saturday recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, according to reports. The 49-year-old director/producer was questioned at the Versova police station for more than four hours. Sushant died by alleged suicide last month. Here are more details.

Details Earlier, police had sought Sushant's contract with YRF

Earlier, the police had sought copies of Sushant's contract with YRF. Further, they also questioned two former senior employees of the production company, namely Ashish Singh and Ashish Patil. To recall, Sushant worked in two YRF films, viz. Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). In fact, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma was also called for interrogation by Bandra police.

Allegations Many alleged Sushant faced professional issues

Cops are actively probing a "professional rivalry" angle in the case. This was decided after allegations surfaced that the late actor, who was suffering from clinical depression, faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some of his films to other stars. A complaint was also filed against Chopra and other Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar in this regard.

Investigation So far, Mumbai police has questioned 35 people

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police has reportedly questioned 35 people. They include Sushant's family, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Siddharth Pitani, and publicist Rohini Iyer. Sushant's former co-star Sanjana Sanghi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also interrogated. The cops also recovered some medications and prescriptions meant for clinical depression, from the late actor's house.

CBI inquiry Many have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and member of parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. Quite recently, Sushant's former girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into his death. "I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter," she said.

Details 'No need', Maharashtra Home Minister ruled out CBI probe

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there is no need for a CBI inquiry in the case, adding that Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle the matter. He also informed that the cops do not suspect any foul play in the case. In fact, reports suggest that the Mumbai Police might soon wrap up their investigation.

Death Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been undergoing medical treatment for depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, after the tragic piece of news surfaced.

Career 'Dil Bechara', Sushant's final movie will be out this month

Sushant rose to prominence with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta and went on to star in films such as Kai Po Che, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was one of his biggest hits. The actor's final movie, Dil Bechara, will be out on Disney + Hotstar on July 24.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help