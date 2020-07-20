Not unusually so, actor Kangana Ranaut recently called out the film industry's rampant nepotism, favoritism, and hypocrisy in light of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. She also had no qualms in calling Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu "needy outsiders" and "B-grade actresses," alleging that despite getting sidelined, they don't speak against the industry. Now, both Swara and Taapsee have reacted to her comments.

Context Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism, Kangana said

In a recent television interview, Kangana attacked the two actors asking, "If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? (sic)" She questioned why they don't get enough work despite being better looking and better actors than industry insiders like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. "Your whole existence is proof of nepotism, (sic)" she further added.

Reaction Taking a jibe, Swara thanked Kangana for the 'compliment'

Reacting to the said interview, Swara took a jibe at Kangana saying that she eventually paid her a "compliment." "Needy outsider, B-grade actress. (But) - better looking and better actor than Alia Bhatt and Ananya! Net net, I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think you are gorgeous, generous and a great actor! Shine on (sic)," she added.

Twitter Post Here is Swara's tweet

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking better actor than Alia Bhatt Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Taapsee In fact, Taapsee also hit back at Kangana

Taapsee also hit back at Kangana, saying she does not feel that her existence has got anything to do with her looks. She added that she has had her share of struggles, but she chooses to have a positive outlook. "None of my past films have been produced by any of these mafia gangs Kangana keeps targeting and mentioning about," she claimed.

Quote I refuse to be bitter, Taapsee added

"I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone's death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity," the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Twitter Post 'Looks like our grades are out too'

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Interview Kangana had also attacked KJo and other bigwigs

In the same interview, Kangana also attacked Bollywood bigwigs like Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar, asking why they were not summed for interrogation in connection with Sushant's death. "These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves... With this interview, I only have things to lose," she added. To recall, Kangana also released clips after Sushant's demise to slam the industry.

Controversy Many truth bombs emerged out of Bollywood recently