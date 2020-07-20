Got any bhoot-related problems? Stop worrying, desi ghost-busters Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter are coming to rescue you. Well, the trio is teaming up for an upcoming horror-comedy film titled Phone Bhoot (no, not booth). The movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. Here's more about it.

Announcement The trio announced the movie today

Announcing the project, Katrina Kaif posted a quirky first look calling it, "The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems." Ishaan also hilariously clarified that the photo shoot was done before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. Meanwhile, Siddhant captioned his post as, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way (sic)."

Instagram Post Check out the first look here

The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems , #PhoneBhoot 👻 ringing in cinemas in 2021 A post shared by katrinakaif on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:41pm PDT

Film 'Phone Bhoot' expected to go on floors this year

Excel Entertainment's last Hindi theatrical outing was Gully Boy. Phone Bhoot, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and will be released in 2021. However, given the uncertainty that surrounds the entertainment world, nothing is etched in stone.

Information Excel also has 'K.G.F 2' and 'Toofan' in the pipeline

Other projects Other upcoming projects of the trio

Meanwhile, Katrina, last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, is set to star in Rohit Shetty's cop movie Sooryavanshi, also featuring Akshay Kumar. Separately, Ishaan's maiden television series A Suitable Boy will soon release on Netflix in India. He also has Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ananya Panday, coming up. Siddhant, on the other hand, has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline.

Instagram Post 'Bhootiful shot': Ishaan shared this quirky BTS clip