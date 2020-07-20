Last updated on Jul 20, 2020, 06:55 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who recently flew off to London with her husband Anand Ahuja, landed in a bit of trouble for allegedly behaving irresponsibly.
A user alleged that the 35-year-old actor broke the 14-day quarantine laws. However, Sonam was quick to clarify that she was chilling in her own garden.
Sonam and Anand own a lavish house in London.
Here's what went down.
On Friday, Sonam shared a short clip of herself sitting in a lush garden. She captioned the post as, "No filter, just amazing natural light. Also chirping birds make me happy (sic)."
Tweeting about the same, a Twitter user alleged that she headed outdoors, thereby breaking strict 14-day quarantine laws, "putting lives in danger and setting bad example."
Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police. pic.twitter.com/haXkszjsbX— Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) July 19, 2020
Retweeting a post from another user who came to her defense, Sonam on Monday clarified that the aforementioned clip was from her own garden, attached to their building.
"I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude... fully quarantining... people have too much time... just ignore (sic)," she tweeted.
Notably, Sonam is already at receiving end of online hatred amid reignited nepotism debate.
I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020
Earlier, Sonam defended Kanika Kapoor, when the singer was being criticized for not behaving responsibly after returning from UK.
Rather than self-quarantining, Kanika partied and hid her travel history, putting dozens at risk. Defending her friend, Sonam pointed out that India was celebrating Holi around the time Kanika returned.
Her tone-deaf defense forced netizens to ask her to stay off social media.
Separately, on the work front, Sonam was was last seen in The Zoya Factor, a romantic comedy film based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name.
The movie, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, narrated the story of a young girl, who becomes a lucky charm for Indian Cricket team during 2010 Cricket World Cup.
She has not announced her next film yet.
