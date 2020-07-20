Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who recently flew off to London with her husband Anand Ahuja, landed in a bit of trouble for allegedly behaving irresponsibly. A user alleged that the 35-year-old actor broke the 14-day quarantine laws. However, Sonam was quick to clarify that she was chilling in her own garden. Sonam and Anand own a lavish house in London. Here's what went down.

Context Sonam shared happy clip; it didn't sit well with some

On Friday, Sonam shared a short clip of herself sitting in a lush garden. She captioned the post as, "No filter, just amazing natural light. Also chirping birds make me happy (sic)." Tweeting about the same, a Twitter user alleged that she headed outdoors, thereby breaking strict 14-day quarantine laws, "putting lives in danger and setting bad example."

Twitter Post Can potentially get arrested, the user tweeted

Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police. pic.twitter.com/haXkszjsbX — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) July 19, 2020

Defense People have too much time: Sonam defied the claims

Retweeting a post from another user who came to her defense, Sonam on Monday clarified that the aforementioned clip was from her own garden, attached to their building. "I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude... fully quarantining... people have too much time... just ignore (sic)," she tweeted. Notably, Sonam is already at receiving end of online hatred amid reignited nepotism debate.

Twitter Post Here's what Sonam wrote

I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

Controversy Not long ago, Sonam was trolled for defending Kanika

Earlier, Sonam defended Kanika Kapoor, when the singer was being criticized for not behaving responsibly after returning from UK. Rather than self-quarantining, Kanika partied and hid her travel history, putting dozens at risk. Defending her friend, Sonam pointed out that India was celebrating Holi around the time Kanika returned. Her tone-deaf defense forced netizens to ask her to stay off social media.

