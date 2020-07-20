In the world of entertainment, it was a mixed bag on Monday. Fortunately, Anupam Kher's mother, who was recently diagnosed with novel coronavirus, has been discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, Malayalam filmmaker Alwyn Antony has been accused of sexual abuse. In another news, Amber Heard launched a fresh attack at former husband Johnny Depp at a London court. Here are more updates.

#1 Anupam Kher's mother gets discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari Kher, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after being declared healthy by doctors. She will now be quarantining at home. Kher expressed gratitude to doctors at Kokilaben Hospital and also thanked fans for support. Meanwhile, his brother, sister-in-law, and niece, who were also infected, continue to remain quarantined at home.

#2 Malayalam film producer accused of sexual assault

A case has been filed against Malayalam film producer, Alwyn Antony, for alleged sexual assault. The producer had allegedly sexually abused a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her roles in films, the police said. He is currently absconding. The producer has bankrolled movies such as Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mangalyam Thanthunanena, among others.

#3 SSR's lookalike Sachin Tiwari lands film role

Internet sensation Sachin Tiwari, who gained attention for his uncanny resemblance with late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, has been roped in to play the lead role in Vijay Shekhar Gupta-produced Suicide or Murder: A star was lost. The Shamik Maulik directorial, inspired by Sushant's life, is expected to go on floors in September and release in December. Sushant (34) passed away last month.

#4 Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp 'threatened to kill' her

Hollywood star Johnny Depp threatened to kill former wife Amber Heard many times, the 34-year-old actress has claimed. On the tenth day of a libel case at London's High Court, Heard accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse, calling him "very good at manipulating people." Notably, Depp is suing the publisher of The Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater."

#5 Kanye West launches his 2020 presidential campaign

US rapper Kanye West (43), who has declared himself a presidential candidate, launched his campaign with a chaotic rally in Charleston, South Carolina. Wearing a bullet-proof vest and "2020" shaved into his head, the singer touched upon religion, abortion, racism. He suggested offering $1 million incentive to mothers to avoid abortion. However, his rant against widely-respected anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman earned him huge backlash.

More news Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan team up for 'Phone Bhoot', and more