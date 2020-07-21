The world of entertainment was replete with new announcements and newer controversies on Tuesday. From Christopher Nolan breaking hearts of Tenet enthusiasts to the war between actors Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu, closer home, getting uglier, and a celebrated actor passing away, there was no dearth of headlines. Here's taking a look at all important stories of the entertainment world.

#1 Nolan's 'Tenet' will not hit theaters in August

Tenet, the latest offering of Hollywood's celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan, was pushed again in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for a release on July 17, it was postponed to July 31. However, Warner Bros. said on Monday the movie will not release till August, but promised to announce a new date soon. The movie stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

#2 Seeking inquiry into SSR's death, Taapsee took jibe at Kangana

In Bollywood, the war of words between Kangana and Taapsee isn't showing signs of ending. Called a B-grade actor by the Manikarnika star during an interview, Taapsee on Monday asked for a CBI inquiry into her colleague Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sharing a screenshot of Kangana's old quote (reference: Jiah Khan's suicide), she asked why the latter's opinion about depression changed over the years.

Twitter Post Her tweet can be read here

Get the inquiry started, request the police , CBI , FBI and every agency that can help unearth the truth. Also along side help us all unearth how the logic behind suicide, depression and the reason behind that changes when it’s Jia Khan to when it is SSR https://t.co/dTEtlvbmhE pic.twitter.com/9qz4TGKPNV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

#3 Don't know this "Kangana": Anurag Kashyap spoke on controversy

Jumping into the raging controversy, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was once close to Kangana, said in a series of tweets that he doesn't recognize this new person. Before 2015, Kashyap said, he never heard Kangana say, "Learn from me, be like me." He said he doesn't know the Kangana who abuses her directors, who sits in edits, and chops roles of co-stars.

Quote The end is near, opined Kashyap

"By not showing the mirror to that Kangana, you are finishing her by making her sit on your head. I have nothing more to say. What the hell is she doing? She is talking nonsense. All will end here," one of his tweets read.

Twitter Post Here is Kashyap's message to Kangana and her "well-wishers"

मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

#4 Kangana's team, unsurprisingly, replied; dubbed Kashyap "mini Mahesh Bhatt"

Not being the one to take things lying down, Team Kangana Ranaut, a Twitter handle managed by the actor's aides, hit back at Kashyap, calling him the "mini" Mahesh Bhatt. "Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti-nationals, urban Naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia, (sic)" the response read.

#5 Odia actor passed away at the age of 70