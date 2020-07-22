Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The 41-year-old movie critic was questioned by cops at the Bandra Police Station for more than eight hours, according to reports. Sushant, 34, died by alleged suicide last month. Here are more details on this.

Details He was reportedly asked about his reviews, 'blind' articles

Per reports, Masand was interrogated about the reviews and ratings he had given to Sushant's films, and also about some alleged "blind items" he had published about the late actor. For the unversed, blind articles are gossip pieces where the identities of persons involved are not revealed. After Sushant's demise, many alleged that Masand perpetually humiliated the young actor through such articles.

Allegations Recently, Kangana said Masand should be questioned

Notably, Masand was summoned for interrogation just days after actor Kangana Ranaut named him, among those whom she felt should be questioned by Mumbai Police. She added that filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar should also be summoned in the investigation. "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures," she said in an interview.

Investigation Mumbai Police has questioned 40 people thus far

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, the police has reportedly questioned 40 people. They include Sushant's family, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer, and his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's former co-star Sanjana Sanghi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also interrogated. On Saturday, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairperson Aditya Chopra also recorded his statement.

CBI Many have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. Quite recently, Rhea Chakraborty also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into his death. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said there is no need for a CBI probe.

SSR Sushant passed away last month, his death shocked everyone

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. The actor had been suffering from depression for the past few months. His tragic death created a huge uproar in the film industry, triggering the fraternity's infighting and reigniting pertinent debates about issues such as nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in the movie business.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help