US rapper Kanye West has claimed that he has been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian West for almost two years. The 43-year-old singer recently made a series of allegations in a dramatic Twitter tirade, where he also attacked his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and called himself "the future president." This comes shortly after Kanye addressed his first campaign rally as 2020 president hopeful.

Kanye, who declared himself a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, said in one of his tweets, "I (have) been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform.'" He was apparently making a reference to the time when Kim and rapper Meek Mill spoke at a criminal justice reform summit in Los Angeles in November 2018.

"Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line. I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them (sic)," he wrote in another tweet.

Kanye, who has four children with Kim (39), accused her and her mother-in-law of "white supremacy." "Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval...that's not what a wife should do," he further added. He also shared his private text messages with Kris, where he said she was "avoiding my calls." Further, he threatened her to "talk or go to war."

Referencing the horror movie Get Out where a black man is tortured by his white girlfriend's family, Kanye wrote, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor." "If I get locked up like (Nelson) Mandela Y'all will know why," he added. Kanye later deleted most of his tweets.

It is imperative to note that the rapper's Twitter outburst has come shortly after he gave a long, rather emotional speech at Charleston, South Carolina. At the rally, he touched upon religion, racism and abortion, even revealing that he and Kim were close to aborting their first child, North West (now 7). However, his rant against anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman got him huge backlash.

