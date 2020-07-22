In the world of entertainment, news on Wednesday was about late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans continuing to seek a more detailed investigation into his death, and some more goodness from actor Sonu Sood. A digital protest was held for Sushant at 8 pm tonight. Meanwhile, US rapper Kanye West claimed he has been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian for two years. Here are more updates.

#1 A digital protest seeking justice for Sushant

A digital protest was held at 8 pm tonight for late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The protest, announced by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, aimed to seek a CBI inquiry into the actor's untimely demise. Earlier, actor Shekhar Suman and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy also called for a CBI probe. Sushant, aged 34, died by alleged suicide last month.

#2 Sonu to launch app to help migrants find jobs

In his latest endeavor to help migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood (46) is set to launch the Pravasi Rojgar app, a platform that will help them find jobs. Job opportunities from over 500 companies working in construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering and other sectors will be available on the app. Sonu has previously helped thousands of migrants reach home amid lockdown.

#3 Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries

Hollywood actor Amber Heard (34) has denied allegations that she fabricated injuries to prove that her former husband, actor Johnny Depp (57) had been violent toward her during their turbulent marriage. She also refuted having any extramarital relationships, while giving testimony at UK's High Court. Separately, Depp is suing the publisher of The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife-beater."

#4 Anna Camp reveals her COVID-19 diagnosis

Actor Anna Camp, known for her roles in HBO drama True Blood and Pitch Perfect series, has opened up about her battle with COVID-19. In a social media post, the 37-year-old actor talked about how the symptoms were more intense than that of a flu, and urged everyone to always wear a mask. Earlier, celebrities like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba had contracted COVID-19.

Instagram Post Here is Anna's post

More news Rajeev Masand questioned by cops; Kanye talks about divorce