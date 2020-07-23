Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77) and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan (44), who were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, are likely to be discharged soon. The father and son are recovering well, sources confirmed to Zee News. Meanwhile, Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya are also admitted to the hospital. Here's more.

On July 11, the father-son duo revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on social media, saying they had been hospitalized with mild symptoms of the disease. Abhishek also requested fans to stay calm and refrain from panicking. At the time, it was reported that they were stable and responding well to treatment. Meanwhile, fans from across country flooded social media with messages of concern and wishes.

During his treatment at the hospital, the superstar made sure to keep fans updated about his health and thoughts. He also expressed gratitude to fans and friends who prayed for his family's well-being. "I put my hands together and say thank you for your eternal love and affection," he wrote in one tweet. Well, you simply can't keep Amitabh Bachchan away from Twitter!

Moreover, Aishwarya (46) and Aaradhya (8) tested positive for the deadly virus on July 12. They were then quarantined at home as they remained asymptomatic. On July 17, they were also admitted to the hospital, as they suffered from mild symptoms. Meanwhile, Amitabh's wife, actor/politician Jaya Bachchan and other members of the family, including their daughter Shweta Nanda tested negative for the virus.

After the Bachchan family contracted the disease, four of their properties in Mumbai, viz. Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa, and Jalsa, were sealed by the BMC and declared containment zones. The buildings were also duly sanitized by the city authorities.

