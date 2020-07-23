With Bollywood being scrutinized, now more than ever after the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, alleged links between celebrities and ISI, the notorious spy agency of Pakistan, have become the talking point. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also asked the industry to come clean. The allegations, however, aren't frivolous as pictures of some stars with rumored ISI agents have surfaced.

Context First, a bit about the criticism Bollywood is receiving

The glamorous universe was slammed after Sushant, a charming actor, allegedly took his life last month. Despite being associated with successful movies in his short-lived career, he was sidelined by the "A-list camp". Subsequently, issues like bullying, favoritism, Bollywood's penchant for not crediting writers, got attention. When the surface was scratched even more, the scandalous dark side of the industry got attention.

Beginning A Twitter user started the conversation

The controversy started after a Twitter user Al iskandar posted a series of tweets about Tony Ashai, a Kashmiri based in the United States, who has been allegedly instigating the youth of the Valley to pick up arms against India. Al quoted a tweet by Ashai where he lamented how resident Kashmiris aren't "doing enough," despite the diaspora outside "working for the cause."

Twitter Post Al highlighted the hypocrisy in Ashai's tweets

Details A JKLF member, Ashai is on ISI payroll: Twitter user

In the consequent tweets, Al revealed Ashai is a member of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) outfit and his son (Bilal Ashai), is a member of MSA, that has connections with Muslim Brotherhood. "Aziz Ashai (Tony Ashai) is on the payroll of ISI, who is in touch with many people in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country," his tweet read.

Architect Ashai, a fan of Imran Khan, worked with SRK

In one clip that Al shared, Ashai's brother Arthur was seen bullying a person for saying "Modi zindabad." A California-based architect, Ashai completed his architecture course from Chandigarh and then obtained a Master's Degree from US. On his Twitter account, he praises Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Al also revealed Ashai has worked closely with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri.

Do you know? "SRK is a patriot, but he is feeding a snake"

Al claimed SRK used a lot of Ashai's "infrastructure brains," and Ashai worked on Gauri's projects as well. "SRK is a patriot person himself who is not aware of the Snake-like Tony Ashai whom he is feeding for his business projects, (sic)" one tweet read.

Twitter Post Here is the complete thread

Ashai not the only controversial figure having links with Bollywood

Reacting on the thread, Twitter users dug out old pictures of Bollywood stars with anti-India propagandists, including Aneel Mussarat. A London-based businessman, Mussarat, has close ties with celebrities. As per a report in GeoNews, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted his daughter's wedding reception in 2017. It was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty.

Twitter Post A clip of Akshay Kumar and Mussarat also surfaced

Events Organizer of Bollywood's events also nurtures anti-India sentiments

Another name that has figured in social media is Rehan Siddiqui, who is believed to be close to some Bollywood personalities. He is known for organizing international concerts featuring Bollywood stars. Last year, celebrities like Udit Narayan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Salman Khan were sent a notice regarding the said concerts. Reportedly, most of them replied that they had canceled the events.

Reaction Bollywood gets money from Pakistan-operated mafia: Baijayant Panda

As this controversy raged, BJP's National Vice-President Baijayant Panda today said that Bollywood receives funding from mafia operating in Pakistan. "It looks like these connections still exist. Friends of many celebrities have pictures with Pakistan's generals and ISI. They should renounce such links," Panda told ANI. Meanwhile, Ashai tweeted that he would drag journalists, alleging his links with ISI, to US courts.

Twitter Post It's a conspiracy theory: Ashai