The ongoing infighting among Bollywood celebrities has hit a new high, with the recent, rather bitter episode involving actors Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Anurag (47), who has worked with both actors, has now claimed that he tried to play peacemaker between them, adding that he is even ready to apologize to Kangana for an earlier controversy. Here's more on this.

History A 2018 interview soured equations between the trio

In a recent interaction with NDTV, Anurag revealed that emotions turned sour between three of them after a 2018 interview during the promotions of Manmarziyaan. In the interview, Taapsee had jokingly suggested Kangana needed a "double filter." Miffed, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel had put out an angry tweet, calling Taapsee a "cheap copy" of Kangana. Kangana is not officially on social media.

Interview Anurag tried to sort things out, but in vain

In the fresh interview, Anurag added that he tried to sort things out nearly an year ago. He revealed he called Kangana up, but he was annoyed after Rangoli penned details about that call on Twitter. "I said two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other...I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out," he said.

Apology If Kangana is hurt, I will apologize, said Anurag

Anurag added if Kangana is hurt by the interview in question, he is willing to apologize. But her current attitude is far from helpful, he noted. "I am saying okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologize for that. That's what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where 'If are not with me you are my enemy (sic)," he added.

Controversy In recent interview, Kangana called Taapsee 'B-grade actress'

It is imperative to note that the three stars have been warring since a television interview over the weekend, where Kangana was invited to speak about the rampant nepotism and favoritism in the movie industry in light of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise last month. In the interview, she labeled Taapsee as well as actor Swara Bhasker "needy outsiders" and "B-grade actresses."

Reaction 'I refuse to be bitter,' Taapsee hit back at Kangana

Soon after Kangana's attack, Taapsee hit back at her. In a tweet, she sarcastically asked if just like CBSE board students, their grades were out too. Separately, in an interview, she said, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone's death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity."

Tweets I don't recognize the 'new' Kangana: Anurag