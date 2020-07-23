Serving us yet another reminder that friendships are rare in the glitzy B-town, tempers continue to soar among members of film fraternity and the infighting continues to grow. In a new skirmish, former actor and politician Nagma called actor Kangana Ranaut a hypocrite, accusing her of promoting nepotism. Unexpectedly, Kangana's team hit back at the 45-year-old politician for her claims. Here's more on this.

Details Nagma shared a meme, calling Kangana pro-nepotism

Recently, Nagma shared a meme, that read, "Kangana's entire career is standing on a pillar of nepotism." As per the meme, the 33-year-old actor, an industry outsider who claims to be an anti-nepotism crusader, has time and again collaborated with filmmakers and actors like Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi and Hrithik Roshan, who themselves are directly related to the industry.

Twitter Post Here is Nagma's tweet

Response Kangana's team denied Aditya Pancholi helped her career

In response, Kangana's team gave a point-by-point clarification to the claims Nagma made through the meme. Responding to the claim that her alleged boyfriend Aditya Pancholi introduced her to Bollywood, Kangana's team reiterated they weren't in a relationship, alleging that Pancholi promised to mentor Kangana but turned into a "tormentor." "He used to beat her every time she went for auditions," Kangana's team claimed.

'Gangster' "Kangana auditioned for 'Gangster,' no nepotism there"

It was also alleged that Kangana's first film Gangster (2006) was produced by Mahesh Bhatt and co-starred Emraan Hashmi, both belonging to the industry. Mahesh is the son of late filmmaker Nanabhai Bhatt, while Hashmi is Mahesh's nephew. Reacting to this, Kangana's team said she had auditioned for the movie.

Hrithik On allegations that Hrithik helped re-launch her career

The meme in question also suggests that actor and Kangana's alleged former boyfriend Hrithik Roshan helped re-launch her career through two movies, viz. Kites and Krrish 3. Hrithik is the son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Rubbishing these claims, Kangana's team said her career was "ruined" after she was reduced to a "background actor" in Kites, adding she did Krrish 3 to rescue her career.

Details Stop spreading lies, Kangana's team told Nagma

Furthermore, the said meme also claimed that Kangana promoted nepotism by hiring her sister, Rangoli Chandel, as her manager. Clarifying this, the actor's team said that agencies were reluctant in working with Kangana as she purportedly refused to attend weddings or to promote fairness creams, which is why Rangoli had to step in. "Stop spreading lies," the team concluded.

Twitter Post You can read the tweets here

4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Debate Kangana's stance against nepotism, and the many controversies