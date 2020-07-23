-
23 Jul 2020
Nagma accuses Kangana of nepotism, gets slammed
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
Serving us yet another reminder that friendships are rare in the glitzy B-town, tempers continue to soar among members of film fraternity and the infighting continues to grow.
In a new skirmish, former actor and politician Nagma called actor Kangana Ranaut a hypocrite, accusing her of promoting nepotism.
Unexpectedly, Kangana's team hit back at the 45-year-old politician for her claims.
Here's more on this.
-
In this articleNagma shared a meme, calling Kangana pro-nepotism Here is Nagma's tweet Kangana's team denied Aditya Pancholi helped her career "Kangana auditioned for 'Gangster,' no nepotism there" On allegations that Hrithik helped re-launch her career Stop spreading lies, Kangana's team told Nagma You can read the tweets here Kangana's stance against nepotism, and the many controversies
-
Details
Nagma shared a meme, calling Kangana pro-nepotism
-
Recently, Nagma shared a meme, that read, "Kangana's entire career is standing on a pillar of nepotism."
As per the meme, the 33-year-old actor, an industry outsider who claims to be an anti-nepotism crusader, has time and again collaborated with filmmakers and actors like Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi and Hrithik Roshan, who themselves are directly related to the industry.
-
Twitter Post
Here is Nagma's tweet
-
#Kangnas nepotism pic.twitter.com/3zsRaUSwQ3— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 22, 2020
-
Response
Kangana's team denied Aditya Pancholi helped her career
-
In response, Kangana's team gave a point-by-point clarification to the claims Nagma made through the meme.
Responding to the claim that her alleged boyfriend Aditya Pancholi introduced her to Bollywood, Kangana's team reiterated they weren't in a relationship, alleging that Pancholi promised to mentor Kangana but turned into a "tormentor."
"He used to beat her every time she went for auditions," Kangana's team claimed.
-
'Gangster'
"Kangana auditioned for 'Gangster,' no nepotism there"
-
It was also alleged that Kangana's first film Gangster (2006) was produced by Mahesh Bhatt and co-starred Emraan Hashmi, both belonging to the industry.
Mahesh is the son of late filmmaker Nanabhai Bhatt, while Hashmi is Mahesh's nephew.
Reacting to this, Kangana's team said she had auditioned for the movie.
-
Hrithik
On allegations that Hrithik helped re-launch her career
-
The meme in question also suggests that actor and Kangana's alleged former boyfriend Hrithik Roshan helped re-launch her career through two movies, viz. Kites and Krrish 3.
Hrithik is the son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.
Rubbishing these claims, Kangana's team said her career was "ruined" after she was reduced to a "background actor" in Kites, adding she did Krrish 3 to rescue her career.
-
Details
Stop spreading lies, Kangana's team told Nagma
-
Furthermore, the said meme also claimed that Kangana promoted nepotism by hiring her sister, Rangoli Chandel, as her manager.
Clarifying this, the actor's team said that agencies were reluctant in working with Kangana as she purportedly refused to attend weddings or to promote fairness creams, which is why Rangoli had to step in.
"Stop spreading lies," the team concluded.
-
Twitter Post
You can read the tweets here
-
4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020
-
Debate
Kangana's stance against nepotism, and the many controversies
-
Kangana has been at the forefront of the raging insider-outsider debate that ensued soon actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise last month.
In fact, in a recent television interview, the actor attacked many prominent Bollywood personalities, calling fellow actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker "B-grade actresses."
Thereafter, Taapsee and Swara criticized Kangana. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also put out tweets slamming the actor.