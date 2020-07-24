There was never someone like Sushant Singh Rajput, and there won't ever be another. Hence, the buzz around his final movie is quite understandable. It is a bittersweet feeling, to say that it's his final movie, but it's all that we are left with. As Dil Bechara is set to hit your digital screens today, here's everything you want to know about the film.

Inspiration 'The Fault in Our Stars' connection

Dil Bechara is based on American author John Green's popular 2012 romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. If you might recall, this book was also earlier adapted into a Hollywood movie by the same name. The 2014 film, directed by Josh Boone, starred Shailene Woodley as the shy and introverted Hazel Grace, while Ansel Elgort played the free-spirited Augustus "Gus" Waters.

Information What story does it tell?

Similar to the novel and the Hollywood adaptation, Dil Bechara follows the story of Kizie Basu (played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi), a young girl suffering from thyroid cancer, and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Sushant), a boy whom she meets at a support group.

Director It is Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut

Interestingly, Dil Bechara also marks the directorial debut of famed casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also a close friend of Sushant. In fact, it was Chhabra who had cast Sushant in his first-ever Bollywood movie Kai Po Che. Chhabra has also done casting for films such as Rockstar, Chillar Party, Haider, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, Dangal, and 99 Songs.

Do you know? What's in a name?

Dil Bechara was initially titled Kizie Aur Manny (or Kizie And Manny). The original title was based on the names of the film's lead characters. However, it was eventually changed to Dil Bechara, inspired by the movie's title track.

Music Its beautiful music has been composed by AR Rahman

Dil Bechara has been given a beautiful nine-track music album by none other than the maestro, AR Rahman. The songs of the film include titular song Dil Bechara, Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, Maskhari, Friendzone, Main Tumhara, Afreeda, Mera Naam Kizzie, as well as an instrumental track called The Horizon of Saudade.

Information Special facts about the hit title track

The Dil Bechara title track, which has become pretty popular among fans, was filmed in a single take, thanks to Sushant's amazing dance skills. In fact, Farah Khan did not charge any fee for choreographing it and rewarded Sushant with home-cooked food for the feat.

Sanjana Who is Sanjana Sanghi? Where have you seen her before?

Sanjana, who makes her debut as a lead actor with Dil Bechara, was first spotted by Chhabra during one of her school performances. She was 13 at the time. Her first cinematic outing was Imtiaz Ali's musical drama Rockstar, where she played Mandy Kaul, the younger sister of Nargis Fakri's Heer Kaul. She then went on to star in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

Information When and where to watch 'Dil Bechara'?