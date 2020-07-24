In a terrible piece of news, a 13-year-old girl allegedly ended her life in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday night as she was disturbed after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The Class VII student was found hanging at her home in Sector-7 of Bhilai town. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. Sushant had died by alleged suicide last month.

Details The girl was alone at home when incident took place

According to the deceased's father, she was alone at home when the incident took place. He added that he had gone to fetch the rest of the family from her grandparents' place at Railway Colony in Durg. Furthermore, in her suicide note, the victim revealed she had decided to end her life as she was upset over Sushant's death, the police said.

Probe A case has been registered; further probe underway

The girl's father stated that she was a fan of the late actor and kept watching his videos and films ever since. He said that the victim was watching Sushant's movie Chhichhore on Wednesday evening when he had stepped out. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem.

Similar incident Last month, another fan killed self in Visakhapatnam

In a similar incident, Suman Kumari, a teacher at a private school in Visakhapatnam killed herself at her residence. According to the family, she had been depressed for the past few months and used to remain aloof. The family added that she was a fan of Sushant. She used to repeatedly watch his films and followed him on social media.

Other cases A 14-year-old also died by suicide in Odisha

Furthermore, a 14-year-old girl also died by alleged suicide in Odisha's Cuttack. According to the deceased's family, she was quite upset ever since the news of Sushant's death surfaced. Separately, a 10th standard student from Uttar Pradesh also ended his life after Sushant's demise. He even left behind a note that read, "If he can do it, why can't I?"

Information A minor girl in Port Blair also ended her life

Per reports, a 15-year-old girl also died by suicide in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. She had been depressed for some days and had been writing about Sushant in her personal diary, the local police said.

SSR Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home in June

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. The actor had been suffering from depression for the past few months. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter. While countless fans and fellow celebrities continue to demand a CBI probe in the matter, no official confirmation has been made about it yet.

Career His final movie will be out today

Sushant rose to prominence with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta and went on to star in films such as Kai Po Che, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was one of his biggest hits. The actor's final movie, Dil Bechara, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar today.

Suicide helpline If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help