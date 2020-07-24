Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been questioning Bollywood bigwigs, accusing them of nepotism and favoritism, ever since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, in a fresh interview, the 33-year-old has revealed the late actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told her he was subjected to humiliation in the industry and that he could not handle it. Here's more on what she said.

Soon after Sushant's death, Kangana had alleged that his work was not acknowledged, accusing several members of the film fraternity of mistreating him and forcing him into depression. "Was it a suicide or a planned murder?" the actor had asked. In another interview, she asked why bigwigs like Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt were not summoned for interrogation by the Mumbai Police.

Now, in a recent interview with The Times of India, Kangana said she called up Sushant's former girlfriend and her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Ankita to get a better understanding of what the late actor was like. Per Ankita, Sushant faced a lot of humiliation, negative attitude from media, and professional isolation, and he was unable to handle it.

According to Ankita, Sushant went through plenty of auditions and rejections before making it big in Bollywood. And even after he became a top film star, he always remained grounded. "He got into the big bad world of Bollywood. (Then) every filmmaker wanted this boy from Bihar, they were fighting for his dates and he was so grounded," Ankita reportedly told Kangana.

Ankita, however, also added that Sushant was not thick-skinned. In fact, he was quite sensitive to the way his colleagues and fans perceived him. He sought validation and acceptance from Bollywood, she added. "People like us, when we come from outside, we are enamored by them. And that's what even Ankita told me about Sushant. He wanted to be accepted," Kangana told the publication.

On a related note, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also recently revealed that Sushant wanted to work with big banners. The actor also rejected two of his film offers to work with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Dharma Productions on the movies Shuddh Desi Romance and last year's Netflix release Drive. "It is with every actor. Not holding any grudges," Kashyap told NDTV.

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. Soon after his demise, allegations surfaced that the actor suffered issues in his professional life. Some said he faced a boycott from major production banners and lost many of his films to other stars.

