There are a few films capable of evoking as many diverse emotions as is Dil Bechara, that marks the ever-brilliant Sushant Singh Rajput's final offering to us. But the one emotion it evokes and leaves you with, is heartache, given the tragedy in and around it. It is one of those movies you would not forget the experience of watching. Here's our review.

Plot Young, shy, and dying, that is Kizie Basu

Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi) is young, introverted, and dying. She suffers from thyroid cancer. She carries around a portable oxygen tank, one that she has hilariously given a Punjabi name, "Pushpinder." She is the kind of girl who hangs out at funerals, of strangers, to comfort them, or perhaps herself. Her life, by her own admission, is boring, but only until one fine day.

Plot Then enters Immanuel Rajkumar Jr. "Manny"

Immanuel Rajkumar Junior (Sushant) or Manny, as he is lovingly called, is the quintessential college hero. He can dance his way to impress one and all. He lost one of his legs to osteosarcoma, and is recovering from it. Manny meets Kizie. They are an unusual pair, but they love like there's no tomorrow, and live as if life could betray them any moment.

Details The charm of Sushant touches you in every scene

Whether it's his love for Rajinikanth's action or his habit of holding (but not lighting) cigarettes, Sushant's Manny is the epitome of charm. When he does something mischievous, you can't help but laugh it off. When he falters, you feel for him. He makes you laugh, cry and feel for him. When he is off the screen, you'd find yourself searching for him.

Details Rahman's music adds to the beauty of it

This film moves at its own, rather slow pace. Call it a blessing in disguise, but it also means more time to enjoy the heartfelt performances. What adds to its beauty is the way AR Rahman's soul-soothing music is laced through the film. If at any point watching it becomes a notch underwhelming, the music makes sure that period isn't too long.

Sanjana Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie is a delight to watch

Dil Bechara certainly signals the departure of a promising star who we lost way too early, but it also marks the arrival of another amazing talent, who only has heights to climb from here. Sanjana Sanghi, as a girl helplessly in love, gets under the skin of Kizie and owns her with intricacy and warmth. She is a treat to watch in every scene.

Chemistry Sushant, Sanjana share an incredibly magical chemistry

The chemistry that Sanjana and Sushant share in this tragic fairy tale is delightful. They bring alive the characters of Kizie and Manny and make you believe they are one and not separate. Kizie and Manny are one of those movie couples who will stay with you, who you would want to celebrate long after the credits roll.

Final gift A final gift, that's both hard to watch and miss!