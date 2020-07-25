Late beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie Dil Bechara is looking to break all plausible and enviable records out there. In fact, as emotions overwhelmed fans, they gave the film a mind-boggling rating of 10 out of 10 on IMDb, the world's most popular film rating platform, within minutes of its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar last night. Here's more on this.

Details It currently stands at a rating of 9.8/10

In fact, with over 26,000 user ratings, the movie, a coming-of-age romantic drama, stood at an ambitious IMDb rating of 9.8/10 at the time of press. Plus, it now ranks at number one position on the platform's "Top Rated Indian Movies" list, leaving behind all-time classics such as Kamal Haasan's Anbe Sivam, Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, and Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Anand.

Response From fans to fellow celebrities, everyone praised 'Dil Bechara'

Dil Bechara's digital release turned into a huge cinematic event, as fans and fellow celebrities decided to relish the talent of Sushant, one last time. On Friday, trends like "Dil Bechara Day" and Sushant Singh Rajput dominated Indian social media. After the movie released, celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Rohit Roy and Ali Fazal showered praise upon it.

Information Earlier, the movie's trailer broke records

Before the movie hit screens, its trailer broke records. It is currently the most-liked movie trailer around the world, with more than 10 million (1 crore likes), leaving behind trailers of global blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame (3 million or 30 lakh likes).

Film What is 'Dil Bechara' all about?

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. It tells the story of Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi), a young, introverted girl suffering from thyroid cancer and Manny, a free-spirited cancer survivor whom she meets at a support group. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, while Saif Ali Khan plays a cameo.

