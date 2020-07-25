Late beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie Dil Bechara has fallen prey to piracy. The film, that marks the promising Bollywood star's only posthumous performance after he passed away last month, has been leaked on illegal torrent websites. The movie was officially released last night on Disney+ Hotstar, where it is available for free viewing for one and all. Here's more on this.

Details Its HD version is now available for free download online

According to reports, Dil Bechara was leaked on notorious piracy websites such as Tamilrockers just hours within its digital release. The film had landed on the said streaming platform at 7:30 pm yesterday. It is now available for free download in HD quality on these websites, the reports added. The movie has been helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with it.

Film Here's what 'Dil Bechara' is all about

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. It tells the story of Kizie Basu (debutante actor Sanjana Sanghi), a young, introverted girl suffering from thyroid cancer, and Manny, a free-spirited cancer survivor whom she meets at a support group. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, while Saif Ali Khan plays a cameo.

Praise From fans to stars, everyone showered praise upon the movie

Dil Bechara's premiere turned into a huge cinematic event, as fans and celebrities decided to relish the talent of Sushant, one last time. On Friday, trends like "Dil Bechara Day" dominated Indian social media. After the movie released, countless fans as well as celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Rohit Roy and Ali Fazal showered praise upon it.

Review An excerpt from our review of 'Dil Bechara'

In our review of the movie, we wrote: "There are a few films capable of evoking as many diverse emotions as is Dil Bechara. But the one emotion it evokes and leaves you with, is heartache, given the tragedy in and around it. It is one of those movies you would not forget the experience of watching."

Records And, it is breaking records too

Courtesy the endless love of fans, Dil Bechara is looking to break all enviable records out there. With an average user rating of 9.8/10, it is already ranked at number one position on "Top Rated Indian Movies" list on IMDb, the world's most popular film rating platform. Previously, the film's trailer shattered records, by becoming the most-liked movie trailer around the world on YouTube.

Piracy Clearly, piracy still remains out of control in India

This incident shows that court orders haven't done much to put an end to piracy. Despite the Madras High Court banning over 12,000 illegal piracy websites, sites like Tamilrockers flourish, leaking almost every major film soon after the release. These platforms operate freely by perpetually switching their domain extension, thus making it hard to track them. Further, they can be accessed using proxy servers.

