Just days after the notorious Twitter hack, wherein the micro-blogging accounts of some of the world's leaders were compromised, the YouTube channel of Indian social media celebrity CarryMinati has been hacked. The incident apparently happened in the early hours of Saturday, and the attackers ran a cryptocurrency scam, asking fans to donate Bitcoins to a certain link. It has now been restored.

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is among India's most-followed YouTube stars. The 21-year-old, from Haryana's Faridabad, started a YouTube channel six years ago. He currently owns two YouTube channels namely CarryMinati and CarryisLive, where he boasts of 24 million (2.4 crore) and 6.6 million (66 lakh) subscribers respectively. Ajey mostly posts comedic as well as live gaming videos.

Around 4 am on Saturday, Ajey took to his Twitter account to inform YouTube that one of his channels, viz. CarryisLive had been hacked. "@YouTubeIndia, My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance," he tweeted. Thereafter, YouTube's team responded, apologizing for it and asking Ajey to continue the conversation over direct messaging. "We're really sorry this happened," YouTube tweeted back to Ajey.

We're really sorry this happened. Mind following us so we can continue with next steps over DM? — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 24, 2020

According to users' tweets, the hackers streamed two videos on YouTube channel CarryisLive, titled as "Ethereum Earning Call" and "CHARITY STREAM: HELP ASSAM & BIHAR." The videos carried a link asking viewers to donate using Bitcoins. Later, the videos were either deleted or taken down by YouTube, or simply not posted after the live stream ended, per reports. Notably, Ajey's primary account remained unaffected.

Naturally, many Twitter users and CarryMinati's fans reacted to the hack incident. While some said they clicked on the link that led to the scam portal, others launched memes, criticizing the video streaming service's security measures.

#carryminati second YouTube channel got hacked

Example of Lock provided by Youtube:- pic.twitter.com/HmGrtbWOaJ — Ajay Mallick (@AjayMallick_) July 25, 2020

In May 2020, Ajey courted a major controversy after his video "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" was pulled down from the platform for violating its terms of service. In the video, the YouTuber roasted TikTok user Amir Siddiqui, in response to a clip posted by the latter. Ajey's video became the most-liked non-music clip on YouTube India, before it was removed.

