Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged a letter from Member of Parliament and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, wherein he had sought a CBI (Crime Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his letter, Swamy had alleged foul play in the actor's death, and questioned the ongoing probe by Mumbai Police. Here are more details.

Context Bollywood bigwigs are trying to hide truth, Swamy alleged

In his letter, dated July 15, Swamy had claimed that some Bollywood bigwigs with alleged links to the underworld have been trying to frame Sushant's death as a case of suicide. He had added that a thorough probe by the CBI, the country's top investigating agency, is the only way to restore public confidence in the matter.

Quote Have received your letter, PM Modi responded

In response, PM Modi has written a letter of acknowledgement to Swamy. In his letter, dated July 20, PM Modi wrote, "I have received your letter of July 15, 2020 (sic)."

Tweet Swamy also made an appeal to those seeking CBI probe

In a tweet posted today, Swamy made an appeal, asking those who want a CBI probe into the matter to write to the Members of Parliament of their respective constituencies in this regard. "All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR's unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry," he tweeted.

CBI probe Many demanded a CBI probe, but minister said 'no need'

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities and politicians, including Shekhar Suman, Rhea Chakraborty, and Roopa Ganguly have also been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh recently said that there is no need for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death, claiming that Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle the case.

Investigation Sushant passed away in June; Mumbai cops investigating

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. As part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of 40 people. They have now summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for interrogation.

