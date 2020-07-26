Last updated on Jul 26, 2020, 12:14 pm
Written bySagar Malik
One realizes that the infighting has really hit home when AR Rahman, a man of few words who prefers speaking through his talent, opens up against the industry.
Quite recently, the Academy Award-winning music composer said there is a certain "gang" in Bollywood that has been depriving him of work.
Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in Rahman's support.
In a recent interaction with Radio Mirchi, Rahman was asked why he has lately been doing lesser work in Hindi movies as compared to the southern film industry.
In response, the 53-year-old composer/singer said that while he does not say no to good movies, there is a certain "gang" in Bollywood that has been spreading rumors about him, thus depriving him of enough work.
Rahman, who most recently composed a beautiful nine-track album for late Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie Dil Bechara, further said the film's director Mukesh Chhabra told him that a lot of people had advised him against working with the composer.
"I heard that, and I realized, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Bollywood)," Rahman added.
Rahman, who composed music for critically-acclaimed movies such as Rockstar, Dil Se, Roja, Lagaan, and Swades, added, "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening."
"It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff," he concluded.
Reacting to Rahman's statement, Kangana, who has been at the forefront of the ongoing debate about Bollywood's inbuilt hypocrisy and favoritism, said that every independent artiste has to face harassment and bullying in the movie business.
"Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independent," the actor's team has tweeted.
Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independenthttps://t.co/izNxflans2— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020
Last month, singer Sonu Nigam made several serious allegations against the music industry, saying there exists a big "mafia" in music space. He had added the music business is largely controlled by two companies, and also attacked T-Series.
Soon after his allegations, composers Adnan Sami and Salim Merchant supported his claims. Adnan even called for a "Herculean shake up" in the country's music scene.
Meanwhile, since Sushant's passing last month, Bollywood's infighting has grown to a great extent.
Earlier, actor Raveena Tandon hinted at the existence of "camps" in the industry, while director Abhinav Kashyap accused superstar Salman Khan of sabotaging his career.
More recently, Kangana attacked Bollywood bigwigs and also accused outsiders like Taapsee Pannu of not taking a stand against them. Needless to say, they hit back.
