One realizes that the infighting has really hit home when AR Rahman, a man of few words who prefers speaking through his talent, opens up against the industry. Quite recently, the Academy Award-winning music composer said there is a certain "gang" in Bollywood that has been depriving him of work. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in Rahman's support.

Context A gang is spreading false rumors against me: Rahman

In a recent interaction with Radio Mirchi, Rahman was asked why he has lately been doing lesser work in Hindi movies as compared to the southern film industry. In response, the 53-year-old composer/singer said that while he does not say no to good movies, there is a certain "gang" in Bollywood that has been spreading rumors about him, thus depriving him of enough work.

Details 'Many advised Mukesh Chhabra against working with me'

Rahman, who most recently composed a beautiful nine-track album for late Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie Dil Bechara, further said the film's director Mukesh Chhabra told him that a lot of people had advised him against working with the composer. "I heard that, and I realized, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Bollywood)," Rahman added.

Statement It is fine, I believe in destiny, added Rahman

Rahman, who composed music for critically-acclaimed movies such as Rockstar, Dil Se, Roja, Lagaan, and Swades, added, "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening." "It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff," he concluded.

Reaction Everyone experiences bullying in this industry, said Kangana

Reacting to Rahman's statement, Kangana, who has been at the forefront of the ongoing debate about Bollywood's inbuilt hypocrisy and favoritism, said that every independent artiste has to face harassment and bullying in the movie business. "Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independent," the actor's team has tweeted.

Twitter Post You can view the tweet here

Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independenthttps://t.co/izNxflans2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020

Sonu Not long ago, Sonu Nigam slammed the music industry

Last month, singer Sonu Nigam made several serious allegations against the music industry, saying there exists a big "mafia" in music space. He had added the music business is largely controlled by two companies, and also attacked T-Series. Soon after his allegations, composers Adnan Sami and Salim Merchant supported his claims. Adnan even called for a "Herculean shake up" in the country's music scene.

Infighting Since Sushant's death, Bollywood has been fighting