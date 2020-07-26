American rap star Kanye West has issued a public apology to his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian West, for talking in public about matters that he now says should have remained private. The apology comes after the 43-year-old musician grabbed headlines for revealing their earlier plan to abort a child and his apparent wish to divorce Kim. Here's more on this.

Context Kanye recently made some shocking revelations

Kanye, who has declared himself a 2020 presidential hopeful, recently gave a controversial campaign speech at Charleston, South Carolina. At the rally, while talking about abortion laws, he revealed that he and Kim were close to aborting their first child, 7-year-old daughter North. Shortly after that, he said in a now-deleted Twitter rant he has been trying to divorce Kim for almost two years.

Quote He also said he could have been aborted

At the rally, Kanye broke down in tears and said, "My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me... There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy... I almost killed my daughter."

Apology 'I know I hurt you, please forgive me'

Posting an apology to Twitter, Kanye wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter." "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me (sic)," he added.

Twitter Post Here is Kanye's tweet

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Statement Meanwhile, Kim opened up about Kanye's mental health

Addressing growing concerns over Kanye's mental health due to his recent public and online outbursts, Kim issued a lengthy statement, requesting fans and media to show compassion and empathy toward their family. For the unversed, Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder. He had first revealed his diagnosis in 2018. "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kim said in a statement on Instagram.

Details Kanye is 'brilliant but complicated,' Kim said

Calling Kanye a brilliant but complicated person, Kim said he has to deal with the "pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder." She added she understood that, as a public figure, Kanye's words were subject to criticism and could evoke "strong opinions and emotions." "His words sometimes do not align with his intentions," the 39-year-old TV personality and cosmetics entrepreneur noted.

Appeal She requested for compassion from media and public

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," Kim added in the statement. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed," she concluded.

Do you know? What is bipolar disorder?