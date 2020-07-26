-
26 Jul 2020
All that happened in the entertainment world today
Written bySagar Malik
On Sunday, news in the world of entertainment was about Hollywood bidding farewell to a veteran star, Amitabh Bachchan sharing fresh thoughts from the hospital, and more loved-up reactions for Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song Dil Bechara.
John Saxon, known for action movies like Enter the Dragon, has passed away.
In another news, Kanye West has apologized to Kim Kardashian.
Here are more updates.
In this articleHollywood actor John Saxon is no more An anthology movie on the pandemic is coming Hospitalized with COVID-19, Big B talks about mental health Sushant death case: Mahesh Bhatt to record statement Love continues to pour in for SSR's 'Dil Bechara' Here is Kriti's heartfelt note for Sushant Rahman calls out Bollywood gangs; Kanye apologizes to Kim
#1
Hollywood actor John Saxon is no more
Hollywood actor and martial artist, John Saxon, best known for starring alongside Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon and in Wes Craven's 1984 horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street, has passed away at the age of 83.
Saxon died of pneumonia in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, his wife, Gloria confirmed to THR.
The late actor is survived by his wife and their son Antonio.
#2
An anthology movie on the pandemic is coming
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is all set to produce an anthology movie revolving around the coronavirus pandemic, under his production banner Benaras Media Works.
Along with Sinha, directors Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta, and Subhash Kapoor will helm separate stories in the anthology. The yet-untitled movie is planned to be released in 2021.
Sinha last directed the critically-acclaimed drama on domestic violence, Thappad.
#3
Hospitalized with COVID-19, Big B talks about mental health
-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, penned a fresh blog.
The 77-year-old actor talked about how the disease could take a toll on the patient's mental health as one has to essentially keep away from human contact.
Notably, Bachchan's son Abhishek (44), daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46), and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) have also contracted the disease.
#4
Sushant death case: Mahesh Bhatt to record statement
-
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with actor Sushant's death case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, per reports.
Furthermore, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has also been summoned by cops.
Sushant, aged 34, died by alleged suicide on June 14. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
#5
Love continues to pour in for SSR's 'Dil Bechara'
-
Meanwhile, fans as well as celebrities continue to shower praise and love upon Dil Bechara, Sushant's only posthumous movie performance.
After watching the film, Sushant's close friend and former co-star Kriti Sanon posted, "It's not okay! And it will never sink in...This broke my heart again."
Also starring Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan, the movie is available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.
Here is Kriti's heartfelt note for Sushant
-
Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again..💔💔 In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! . @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! 💛💛
More news
Rahman calls out Bollywood gangs; Kanye apologizes to Kim
-
Weighing in on the ongoing talk about favoritism and bullying in the movie industry, Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman said there is a certain "gang" in Bollywood that has been depriving him of work.
In another news from the West, rapper Kanye West (43) has publicly apologized to his wife, media personality Kim Kardashian West (39), after tweeting about wanting to divorce her.