Zack Snyder's long-pending Justice League is finally happening, and many DC fans are still in the "pinch me" phase. But what's also enticing, especially for Superman fans, is, the upcoming version is set to feature The Man of Steel in a black suit! Justice League, which released in 2017, was eventually directed by Joss Whedon after Snyder had to step away from the project.

Details Snyder revealed the suit at virtual JusticeCon panel

Recently, during JusticeCon's Zack Snyder panel, the director revealed a fresh clip from the upcoming movie. In the short clip, Henry Cavill's Superman, in a meeting with Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), is seen decked up in a black-and-silver suit, a detail that was left out in the 2017 theatrical cut. Snyder also explained the black suit was created using color correction in post-production.

Scene Here's how the scene unfolds

In the scene, Superman, after coming back from the dead, is seen flying down into Alfred's garage, where the latter is working on a car. The suited superhero greets Alfred, saying, "I am assuming you are Alfred." A clearly confused Alfred is seen responding with a nervous nod, as Superman was presumed dead at that moment.

Twitter Post You can check out the clip here

Film A bit about 'Justice League'

A follow-up to 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (also directed by Snyder), Justice League is based on a DC Comics superhero team by the same name. It stars Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Campaign After years of campaign, Snyder agreed to release his version

Snyder had to step away from the project just before the editing work, after the death of his daughter. The movie was then re-shot and completed by co-writer Joss Whedon. However, DC fans were not quite satisfied. Wanting to see Snyder's original vision, anguished fans ran a long-held campaign, by using the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trend on social media and even launching several online petitions.

Information Snyder's 'JL' will hit HBO Max next year