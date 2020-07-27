Actor Vijayalakshmi, who predominantly appears in Kannada and Tamil films, allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday. The actor cited mental harassment and social media bullying by followers of actor and Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and political outfit Panankattu Padai leader Hari Nadar, as the reason behind the drastic step. She has since been admitted to a hospital, and is currently undergoing treatment.

Details Recently, Vijayalakshmi spoke against Seeman

Best known for starring in Tamil movies such as Friends and Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Vijayalakshmi had recently grabbed headlines after she accused Seeman and his followers of torture and mental harassment. Seeman, also a director/actor, is a leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi, a Tamil nationalist party with presence in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He is a supporter of rights for Sri Lankan Tamil people.

Video She accused Seeman of harassment, slut-shaming

In a video posted on Sunday evening, Vijayalakshmi revealed she has been under severe stress for the past few months because of Seeman, Hari Nadar, and their partymen. "This is my last video... I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister," she said. She has accused Seeman of social media harassment and slut-shaming.

Statement 'I won't be able to handle this pressure anymore'

In the video, the actor added, "I would like to tell fans who are watching the video just because I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot." "As a woman, I have put up with it to my highest capabilities. I won't be able handle the pressure anymore... I don't want to be a slave to anybody," she added.

Statement Vijayalakshmi called for Seeman, Nari Nadar's arrest

Vijayalakshmi claimed in the video that she had overdosed on her blood pressure tablets, saying, "In sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead." She added that her death should serve as an eye-opener, urging that Seeman and Hari Nadar should be arrested for harassment. "He should never get anticipatory bail," she said.

Controversy Earlier, Vijayalakshmi accused Seeman of cheating

Earlier, in February, Vijayalakshmi had accused Seeman of cheating after promising to marry her, reports said. She had claimed that the two were in a relationship. "We have lived like husband and wife. He came to my house to celebrate Valentine's Day and at that point... I didn't realize I will be cheated, maybe God knew," she had said at the time.

Information A police complaint has been filed against Seeman

Meanwhile, the Adyar Magistrate has recorded Vijayalakshmi's statement in the matter. A complaint has also been lodged on behalf of the actor against Seeman at the Adyar police station, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Suicide helpline If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help