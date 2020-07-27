Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well as her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, have tested negative for the coronavirus. They were diagnosed with the disease on July 12. The mother-daughter duo has now been discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, after a 10-day stay. Meanwhile, Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who also contracted COVID-19, continue to remain hospitalized.

Abhishek shared the update on Twitter

On Monday, Abhishek shared a health update about the four of them. He tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff." Bachchan Jr. also expressed gratitude to fans for their "continued prayers and good wishes."

Twitter Post Indebted forever, said Bachchan Jr.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Diagnosis Bachchans revealed their COVID-19 diagnosis on July 11-12

On July 11, Amitabh and Abhishek revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on social media. At that time, it was reported that the two were stable and responding well to treatment. The next day, Aishwarya (46) and Aaradhya also tested positive for the deadly virus. They were then quarantined at home as they remained asymptomatic. On July 17, they were also admitted to the hospital.

Family Their properties were also sealed and sanitized

Meanwhile, Amitabh's wife, actor/politician Jaya Bachchan and other members of the family, including their daughter Shweta Nanda tested negative for the virus. After the Bachchan family contracted the disease, four of their properties in Mumbai, viz. Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa, and Jalsa, were sealed by BMC and declared containment zones. The buildings were also duly sanitized by city authorities. Jalsa was reportedly unsealed on Sunday.

Information On the work front for Aishwarya

Separately, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 musical comedy Fanney Khan. She will next feature in Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel by the same name.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected 14 lakh across India