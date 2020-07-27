-
27 Jul 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records statement
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was on Monday questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Bhatt arrived at the Santacruz Police station at 11:30 am today and recorded his statement for nearly three hours before Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe and other officials.
Sushant, a rising star, died by alleged suicide last month.
Here are more details.
-
-
Details
Bhatt said Sushant was not offered 'Sadak 2': Report
-
According to reports, Bhatt rubbished certain reports and told cops that Sushant was never offered his upcoming movie Sadak 2, that stars Sanjay Dutt and the director's daughter Alia in lead roles.
He also mentioned that he met Sushant twice, once in 2018 and then again in February this year, saying their conversations mostly revolved around books and literature, reports claimed.
-
Allegations
Many alleged Sushant faced professional issues
-
It is imperative to note that the cops are actively probing a "professional rivalry" angle in the case.
This was decided after allegations surfaced that the late actor, who was suffering from clinical depression, faced a boycott from major production banners and even lost some of his films to other stars.
In fact, many industry bigwigs faced trolling and criticism after Sushant's death.
-
Summons
Dharma CEO, Kangana Ranaut also summoned
-
Apart from Bhatt, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has also been summoned for interrogation. He will likely record his statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has alleged Sushant suffered because of Bollywood's nepotism, has also been summoned. However, Kangana is currently in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, and has requested Mumbai Police to send a team there for interrogation.
-
Investigation
Mumbai Police has questioned 40 people so far
-
As part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and movie critic Rajeev Masand.
Earlier, Sushant's family, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer, and his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were questioned in the case.
-
CBI
Many have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter
-
Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death.
However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said there is no need for a CBI probe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has acknowledged a letter from Swamy seeking CBI inquiry in the matter.
-
Death
Sushant passed away last month, leaving fans devastated
-
Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. The actor had been suffering from depression for the past few months.
His tragic death created a huge uproar in the film industry, triggering the fraternity's infighting and reigniting pertinent debates about issues such as nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in the movie business.
-
Career
Taking a look at Sushant's glorious career
-
Sushant rose to prominence with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta and went on to star in films such as Kai Po Che!, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya.
His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was one of his biggest hits.
The actor's final movie, Dil Bechara, is garnering love and praise from all corners.
-
Suicide helpline
If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help
-
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.