Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was on Monday questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Bhatt arrived at the Santacruz Police station at 11:30 am today and recorded his statement for nearly three hours before Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe and other officials. Sushant, a rising star, died by alleged suicide last month. Here are more details.

Details Bhatt said Sushant was not offered 'Sadak 2': Report

According to reports, Bhatt rubbished certain reports and told cops that Sushant was never offered his upcoming movie Sadak 2, that stars Sanjay Dutt and the director's daughter Alia in lead roles. He also mentioned that he met Sushant twice, once in 2018 and then again in February this year, saying their conversations mostly revolved around books and literature, reports claimed.

Allegations Many alleged Sushant faced professional issues

It is imperative to note that the cops are actively probing a "professional rivalry" angle in the case. This was decided after allegations surfaced that the late actor, who was suffering from clinical depression, faced a boycott from major production banners and even lost some of his films to other stars. In fact, many industry bigwigs faced trolling and criticism after Sushant's death.

Summons Dharma CEO, Kangana Ranaut also summoned

Apart from Bhatt, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has also been summoned for interrogation. He will likely record his statement on Tuesday. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has alleged Sushant suffered because of Bollywood's nepotism, has also been summoned. However, Kangana is currently in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, and has requested Mumbai Police to send a team there for interrogation.

Investigation Mumbai Police has questioned 40 people so far

As part of the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and movie critic Rajeev Masand. Earlier, Sushant's family, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer, and his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were questioned in the case.

CBI Many have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter

Notably, countless fans, fellow celebrities, and politicians, including actor Shekhar Suman and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy have been demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said there is no need for a CBI probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has acknowledged a letter from Swamy seeking CBI inquiry in the matter.

Death Sushant passed away last month, leaving fans devastated

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. The actor had been suffering from depression for the past few months. His tragic death created a huge uproar in the film industry, triggering the fraternity's infighting and reigniting pertinent debates about issues such as nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in the movie business.

Career Taking a look at Sushant's glorious career

Sushant rose to prominence with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta and went on to star in films such as Kai Po Che!, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was one of his biggest hits. The actor's final movie, Dil Bechara, is garnering love and praise from all corners.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help