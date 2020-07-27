Bollywood action director Parvez Khan, best known for his work in Hindi movies such as Andhadhun and Badlapur, passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55. Khan, who worked in the film industry for nearly 35 years, was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain, but was declared brought dead. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Khan was healthy until last night, his assistant said

Khan was "completely fine and healthy" until last night, his longtime assistant Nishant Khan told The Indian Express. "He would often tell people that one has to go through pain in life and it was no big deal. His team would call him 'Tiger' because he never gave a reaction for any pain," Nishant said about Khan.

Information Khan is survived by his wife and son

Khan's last rites were held this evening at the Hanuman Nagar cemetery in Kandivali, reports said. He is survived by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law and a granddaughter.

Work Khan started career in 1986, turned independent in 2004

Khan, whose father Fazal Khan was also a stunt director in Bollywood, learned the art from his brother Usman Khan. He then worked as an assistant for action director Akbar Bakshi Master on movies such as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar (1993), Akshay Kumar's Khiladi film series, and Bobby Deol-starrer Soldier (1998). He started working independently in 2004 with Ram Gopal Varma's Ab Tak Chhappan.

Do you know? He also worked on 'Bullett Raja', 'Agent Vinod', 'Andhadhun'

After that, Khan went on to work in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Bullett Raja, starring Saif Ali Khan. He also had a long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, with whom he worked on films like Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, Badlapur, and National Award-winning thriller film Andhadhun.

Reaction Director Hansal Mehta mourned the loss

Film director Hansal Mehta, who collaborated with Khan on his 2013 National Award-winning film Shahid, mourned the unfortunate loss. "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears (sic)," Hansal tweeted.

Twitter Post 'Another bolt from the blue'

And another bolt from the blue. Action director Parvez Khan with whom I have such amazing memories passed away. Strength to his family. — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) July 27, 2020

