Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now parents! The Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers' singer have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, international media reports. The couple has named their daughter Willa. Willa was born on Wednesday, July 22 at a Los Angeles hospital, per reports. Our heartiest congratulations to the power couple on the new family addition!

Details And, they are 'over the moon'

It was in February this year that reports about the couple's pregnancy surfaced in the media. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends," a source close to them told Entertainment Tonight.

Relationship Sophie and Joe got married last year

Sophie (24) and Joe (30) got engaged in October 2017. They took fans by surprise by tying the knot at an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in May last year. The duo later hosted another intimate ceremony in France in June 2019. Soon after that, the couple flew off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Statement Joe loves me more than he loves himself, Sophie said

In an earlier interview with Glamour magazine, Sophie talked about life with Joe. "A lot of [my happiness] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am," she said.

Work A bit about the couple's respective careers